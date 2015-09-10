This cruise line should stick to ferry service !
Having recently been to Antartica on Swan Hallenic we were expecting much of the same on this Arctic Cruise.
We were sadly mistaken for sure,
Surly staff in general, they seemed very over worked, except for the bar staff.
Nickel and diming for most everything, for example, if you were late for lunch and ate in the restaurant that was ...
The Roald Amundsen is a brand new ship of a very high standard, but there are issues with how it is run.
We chose this cruise because we wanted to go to Greenland and this seemed to be a good itinerary. We were excited by the thought of a new ship, and thought there were a couple of cruises before ours, so that any teething issues would be sorted out.
This proved not to be the case. The ...
Overall a good cruise with a new ship where you need to accept that some proccesses dont work.
The new ship is great. Our suite on deck 9 was really perfect.
The main restaurant has a structure we dont like. Its like a quick restaurant. The extra restaurant for suite guests is really good in service. The expectation is that the menu will change within a 2 weeks cruise.
Visiting areas ...
Following a run-in with cancer, this voyage was to be the holiday of a lifetime. Consequently I opted for the suite package ; sadly this was to be a very expensive mistake.
Check-in.
A late change meant guests were to join the cruise via the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik city centre.
Check-in was @ 15:00 but people were arriving throughout the day.
Before check-in time there was no ...
Greenland was rightly the desired destination, with the ship sailing from Reykjavik, Iceland. Passengers were inconvenienced at the outset by the fact that Hurtigruten had taken delivery of the ship before necessary US documentation was in place, consequently the itinerary lost a day's sailing around Iceland. Six weeks on, the promised refund is yet to arrive. Embarkation was shifted from the ...
This second trip we've made with the Hurtigruten was perfect.
The combined destination Iceland and Greenland was great.
The ship and his complete crew, from Bridge to cleaning and "Tender crew" where great and very professional!
The fellow passengers from all over the world; German, Northern Europeans and South Europeans, Chinese and Japanese, matched perfectly.
No irritations or ...
We paid a deposit at the time of booking. When it came time to pay the remainder, I hadn't heard anything from Hurtigruten. I contacted them to ask for an invoice saying how much we owed. They sent it but failed to mention that their banking information had changed. Fortunately I caught it last minute otherwise some stranger would have received a lot of money.
Food is only available at ...
We cruised around Iceland over eleven days, stopping at small ports and islands, sometimes twice in a day, and enjoying rubber boat trips to bird cliffs, etc.
Absolutely no problems over embarkation and disembarkation, and the transfers from/to the airport were on time and trouble-free.
The ship was compact - 121 passengers in all - yet had all that we needed in terms of facilities, ...
The main reason for taking this cruise was to see exotic Greenland and Iceland at the same time. This cruise only offered 1 stop in Iceland after leaving Reykjavik but I spent a full week in Iceland on my own using a rented car to appreciate that wonderful and scenic island. We were lucky to have smooth sailing the whole trip, slightly bumpier going across to Greenland but still pretty smooth ...
We have done some pretty special cruises including Inside Passage, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera and Tahitian Islands. My wife particularly wanted to see some Polar Bears. We told the Hurtigruten cruise consultant this and wanted advice as to a Stitzbergen cruise or the Greenland cruise. I think we were upsold to a more expensive cruise.
Boarding was a nightmare, the computers were down. ...