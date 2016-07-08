Review for Norwegian Star to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: August 2022
Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony
Review for Star Pride to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: August 2017
Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite
Review for Star Pride to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: July 2017
Cabin Type: Balcony Suite
Review for Insignia to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: July 2016
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: July 2016
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Star Legend to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: July 2016
Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite
Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: July 2016
Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite
Review for Adventure of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: June 2013
Cabin Type: Large Oceanview Stateroom