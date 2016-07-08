Review for Star Legend to Europe - British Isles & Western

Did a circumnavigation of Iceland. Ship was in very good condition, considering its age (but it did have a refurb last May). A few minor things could have been better, tho. Liked our window stateroom - at 277 sq. ft, it was large for a very small ship. Everything in good working order. Asked for feather pillows, and our room steward got them for me. Food, for the most part, was very good. My ...