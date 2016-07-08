  • Newsletter
Reykjavik to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
8 reviews

Filters

1-8 of 8 Reykjavik to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Smaller ship, still a great time

Review for Norwegian Star to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Goodwibr
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

11 day cruise with my family from Iceland, to Norway, to Scotland and finished in London. Fourth time sailing with Norwegian, first time on one of their smaller ships. As we had anticipated, it was very much in line with our other Norwegian cruises, just with smaller venues and less bells-and-whistles. The staff was phenomenal; always professional, friendly and helpful. We lost one of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Luxurious, Comfortable, plus Some Annoyances

Review for Star Pride to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
seamominsb
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was a trip circumnavigating Iceland, which was a very good way to see more remote parts of the country. Cabins very comfortable with plenty of closet, drawer, and shelf space and cabin service was excellent. I was disappointed that the shower in my cabin was over a bathtub, making it very difficult to get in and out of the shower. Bathtubs on ships don't make a lot of sense to me. And the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Cruise around Iceland

Review for Star Pride to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
leipolin
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This small yacht has one of the better cabins than Regents, Celebrity, Paul Gauguin, etc. The cabins have no balcony but an open space for double doors. The interior design includes a walk-in closet. That is a WOW. The trip sailed around Iceland and the shore excursions were plentiful. Perhaps the cost of living in Iceland is high, it appears that the shore excursions are more expensive than ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

First Oceania Cruise Exceeds Expectations

Review for Insignia to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Holmesie
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Coming off of a RSSC cruise on Voyager, also in Scandinavia, expectations were high. Oceania, while not the same all-inclusive experience, offered better dining and an altogether better value proposition as well as a more lively crowd. Our PH1 suite, 8030, was extremely well located, quiet, clean, and well maintained though wardrobes and bathroom were a bit small, at 6'3" had to duck to use the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Not first class as advertised.

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
fishcruisercritics
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Regent Seven Seas markets its cruises as first class. In some ways it almost is but other parts are so bad that it ruined the good parts. This cruise line goes the cheapest route when it comes to airline travel and hotels. Regent is EXPENSIVE and only if you drink and eat an extraordinary amount will you get your money's worth. Bad -- Emergency situations: Disastrous. Their emergency number ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

A good Windstar experience in Iceland

Review for Star Legend to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
gnld
10+ Cruises

Did a circumnavigation of Iceland. Ship was in very good condition, considering its age (but it did have a refurb last May). A few minor things could have been better, tho. Liked our window stateroom - at 277 sq. ft, it was large for a very small ship. Everything in good working order. Asked for feather pillows, and our room steward got them for me. Food, for the most part, was very good. My ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Regent Voyager

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
imalemon
10+ Cruises

Overall I found the cruise to be mediocre. The strong features were the ports, the cabin location (mid ship) and the service. The ship was full and I was offered $17,000 for the cabin which I turned down. This was my biggest mistake made on the cruise. The weak features included the food, the dining venues, the ship itself including public areas, and the activities aboard ship during the day. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

First time on a cattle car

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
N410MP
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We're experienced cruisers on the higher end (Crystal, Seabourn, SilverSeas) lines, this was our first trip on a mega-ship. It was the middle leg of a three ship trip including Crystal Symphony New York to Reykjavik, this ship Reykjavik to Southampton, and Cunard Queen Mary 2 Southampton back to New York. We knew it would be unfair to go directly from Crystal Symphony to this ship, and we prepped ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2013

Cabin Type: Large Oceanview Stateroom

