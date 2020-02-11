We have traveled on Regent for 72 nights, this cruise will be our last.
The Good: food and drinks. We had great service from Trish and Jackson at Compass Rose.
The Bad: the service at Sette Mari. Got a table on night five, place was packed. After over an hour waiting for our main dished, waiter let us know the food was on the way. The lamb chops were very over done. At that point we were ...
Overall, I (solo traveler) had a nice time. However, midway through the cruise I went to the Observation Lounge for a drink after dinner. The server came over to take my order, but then reminded me of the dress code (see below). I was extremely confused as I was wearing a white blouse, black skirt, and heels. I asked him to clarify, but he just repeated himself. After bringing me my drink, I felt ...
A HUGE thanks to Regent and especially the crew of the RSSC Splendor - some of whom hadn’t been off the ship since July-21 - for a lovely return to cruising. Our last cruise was in Jan/Feb-20 on the RSSC Explorer. This one had been booked for Jan-21.
Despite the backdrop of the latest manifestation of Covid - Omicron - from start to finish we felt safer on Splendor than back food shopping in ...
The cruise business has been hit hard in the era of Covid. The fleet has been moth-balled and the staff reassigned or employed elsewhere for many months.
I am scratching my head and trying to figure out how after this long hiatus, that the staff of Seven Seas Splendor was able to deliver a truly flawless experience.
The ship was impeccable. The staff was remarkable. Every employee ...
Pre-travel: Regent communicated clearly and timely on any and all requirements, protocols, etc.
Embarkation: Very smooth check-in process given the circumstances.
Food/ Drink:
-The quality of some ingredients seemed to be a notch below what we have experienced in the past. Examples: Breakfast fruits, salads at lunch and dinner, as well as inconsistent steak cuts. On the contrary, all of ...
Because we were on the Mariner and loved it.
The explorer is absolutely beautiful and our cruise was just magic.
Everything is perfect : the crew, the boat, the ambiance and the food.
We are very very pleased and we have booked for next year on the same boat boat .
Nothing to complain of.
We were before cruising with Silver Sea and have been so disappointed when it was sold to ...
We read , and foolishly believed the slogan” the most luxurious ship in the world, so promptly booked a Miami round trip, visiting Belize and Guatemala.
We flew to Miami, staying in the superb Biltmore hotel prior to our cruise.
Embarkation was a quick process, and we were welcomed onboard by smiling staff proffering small glasses of champagne. As it was lunchtime, we decided quickly to ...
Landed in Miami the day before sailing and Regent set us up in a very nice luxury hotel for the night. Breakfast in the morning was with other people embarking on the cruise and allowed us to meet a few new couples that we would see again aboard. We explored downtown Miami in the morning and then headed back to the hotel to catch the bus to the port that Regent had arranged.
Embarkation ...
We chose this cruise for a late-Winter getaway to the Western Caribbean as a great way to evaluate the all-inclusive nature of Regent. We were not disappointed at all. The accommodations are very nice (especially after getting bumped up two levels), the food is very good, and the crew is exemplary! The Coronavirus was just getting a foothold in the USA and Regent was surprisingly well prepared. ...
> We have cruised many times but this was our first Regent cruise.
> We drove to Miami, and the afternoon before we were to embark we got a message from our travel agent that we were no longer going out of Terminal J, but rather terminal F. So the closest parking was parking garage G which was a bit of a walk to our terminal but very doable with the nice weather we had at boarding.
> ...