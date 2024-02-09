Regent Seven Seas USVI Cruise Reviews

Destination Services needs some work

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

Guilliame
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Seven Seas Splendor is a newer ship with a lot of good facilities, food and staff, however the destination services staff had a lot of issues on our cruise. First, they had no personality and when you went to their desk they gave the attitude they could care less. They also messed up the tour ticket distribution for about 1/2 the tickets on the second part of our cruise. They also provided no ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Traveled with disabled person

UNeven

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

suzeshoes
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We echo the sentiments of many other cruisers who cruised Regent prior to the pandemic: it is simply NOT the same experience. You could summarize by saying that it’s uneven at best. Here is why: PROS: best cabin experience ever…level E cabin. Super comfy bed facing window, tons of storage, spacious bathroom, wonderful lighting and sizeable balcony. Cabin attendants attentive and professional ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Traveled with children

More than met our expectations....

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

Lady of Leisure
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Regent cruise and it lived up to all our expectations and more..... From the moment we stepped on board we knew it was going to be Special. A bottle of champagne on ice and a beautiful white orchid on the table awaited us in our cabin. The attention to detail with the ships decor was exceptional. Beautiful fresh flower arrangements were in all the Public areas and ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

That's the sound of our dreams crashing

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

LetsGo2023
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but. The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...
Sail Date: October 2023

