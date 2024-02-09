Seven Seas Splendor is a newer ship with a lot of good facilities, food and staff, however the destination services staff had a lot of issues on our cruise. First, they had no personality and when you went to their desk they gave the attitude they could care less. They also messed up the tour ticket distribution for about 1/2 the tickets on the second part of our cruise. They also provided no ...
We echo the sentiments of many other cruisers who cruised Regent prior to the pandemic: it is simply NOT the same experience. You could summarize by saying that it’s uneven at best. Here is why:
PROS: best cabin experience ever…level E cabin. Super comfy bed facing window, tons of storage, spacious bathroom, wonderful lighting and sizeable balcony. Cabin attendants attentive and professional ...
This was our first Regent cruise and it lived up to all our expectations and more.....
From the moment we stepped on board we knew it was going to be Special. A bottle of champagne on ice and a beautiful white orchid on the table awaited us in our cabin.
The attention to detail with the ships decor was exceptional. Beautiful fresh flower arrangements were in all the Public areas and ...
That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but.
The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...