We wanted to try RSS's newest ship, even when the itinerary in the Caribbean did not excite us much. The ship is indeed beautiful, with an impressive art collection. Embarkation and disembarkation processes were quite smooth, particularly the latter (the best one I ever had). Service was quite good in line with other luxury lines. Most of the staff was friendly and attentive despite being an ...
This was our first cruise on a Regent Seven Seas ship. We've been cruising for over 30 years and have a lot of experience. Overall we enjoyed the experience on the Mariner, but would not likely sail on her again until she's been to dry dock for a refit and some needed repairs. This is an old ship and it's got some mechanical issues that will probably continue to haunt it until it gets dry ...
We chose this cruise because of an ACBL sponsored on-board duplicate bridge tournament and because it stopped at ports I had not been to previously.
This review is of the Regent Seven Seas Mariner in particular, a ship which should have been taken out of service and given a major upgrade. One should have a compelling reason to book on this ship while it is in this condition.
Chosen for its itinerary but the regent excursions were disappointing. Most were your buses with local people. Some really boring stuff and very touristy spots. Given this is east coast of canada I was astonished that there was nothing that showcased the stunning beauty of this coastline. No opportunity to see wildlife or see seabirds or whales. We organised two private tours.
We chose this cruise to experience Regent for the first time. We have cruised quite a bit with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Crystal (before it failed). We thought we would get excellence and we’re so disappointed about so many things. We love good food but found it hard to get a good meal on this cruise. We were forced to eat earlier than we usually do for dinner to avoid a 30 minute wait for a ...
We boarded in Barcelona for a Transatlantic cruise to New York before continuing to Montreal. Although comfortable the ship is looking its age with a surprising amount of silicone apparent in the cabin, and once you see that your eye is of course drawn to other deficiencies, of which there are many.
We have travelled many times with Regent, we have been on all their ships except for Grandeur. We picked this trip for the itinerary alone and were a little apprehensive having more recently sailed on Splendor and Explorer, that Navigator would seem too small now and a little lacking without the fabulous Pacific Rim or the French restaurant. We need not have worried.
We have gone on many cruises over the years but mostly on the main stream ships (HAL, Royal, Celebrity, etc.). Last year we tried Azamara for the smaller ship experience and loved it. So this year we thought we’d try the more upscale luxury lines and see how they stack up and how we like them. So we started with the Seabourn Ovation back in March and loved it and didn't think anyone could beat it. ...
I was invited by a group of travelers who get together and go somewhere every year. I was excited about going on this cruise mostly because I wanted to cruise up the East coast and Canada and had never sailed with Regent. We all booked veranda/suites 16 in total. The ship was small in comparison, well maintained and clean. The staff from the Captain down was very friendly, accessible and ...
We took this cruise because of the ports and the unique itinerary, sailing from Miami to Montreal. We were excited because the excursions were included, so we didn’t have to arrange them ourselves. Before the ship left Miami, the Great Stirrup Cay port was cancelled, as well as Fernandina Beach, and Freeport, Bahamas and Jacksonville, FL were substituted. Freeport was a rundown port, and the ...