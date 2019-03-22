  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Regent Seven Seas Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Balcony
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
55 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 55 Regent Seven Seas Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

The Splendor was Splendid

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Transatlantic

User Avatar
zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

When the Explorer started sailing we thought it was wonderful and enjoyed several sailings. After waiting 2 years we due to covid we sailing the new Splendor. A definite WOW. Surpassed the Explorer in all categories.The decor is elegant and relaxing too. The perfect ship to sail across the Atlantic. Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

First Transatlantic Trip....peaceful and serene

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jakethesnake55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Even though we had not been on the ship in three years due to the pandemic, very little had changed. Some of our favorite maitre'd's and servers had moved on to the Splendor as promotions or at their request. Service is still spectacular. Not a cruise for singles. It is an older crowd and most folks are married or coupled. Guests from across the globe made this an interesting experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Luxury?

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Transatlantic

User Avatar
judi666
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just completed 2 b2b cruises, last one being a transatlantic. In good conscience, I will have to give the Explorer 4 stars. It is a pretty ship, although with some jarring and too glitzy decor. The much touted “art” looks like something purchased by the yard in a warehouse. Some very nice art glass pieces in various locations. Many comfortable lounges and places to relax. The staff is ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

"A Regent's Crossing"--our first Regent cruise, on the Navigator

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ON cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Six months since our last holiday, by May 2019 it was time for a break. I am a firm believer in the HR notion that a break every six months is restorative (if not to ones bank account, at least for the soul). So I looked for a cruise that would please me and my wife. A bit about us: we are late middle-aged (later 50's, early 60's), one of us still works, and we have done many cruises since ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Crew is the only thing that keeps this ship alive!

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Vanallman6
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I will start my review by saying my wife and I are 60, a little plus and minus. We have been on about 30 cruises with most of our time spent on Celebrity ships. Except for the Paul Gauguin, this was our first entry in what I expected to be the high-end cruise market. I have to start by giving the crew of this ship the highest possible praise. Not sure how Regent makes it happen, but I believe ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

For those who enjoy listening to music

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Transatlantic

User Avatar
beachcrest
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I recently sailed on a trans-Atlantic voyage and a western Med cruise. I had a Grand Suite for the first segment and a Penthouse Suite on the second leg. Both staterooms were equipped with a bluetooth Bose speaker. I enjoy listening to my own playlists on Spotify. If you do too, I recommend that you download your favorites before leaving home as streaming services are blocked once you're on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Great service. Acceptable accommodations. Fair food. Poor entertainment.

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Razgumio
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Based on the Regent brand, I was expecting a lot more than was delivered. I have been on other Luxury cruises which far surpassed this experience in every way possible. Even cruises which are lower in the luxury scale have often (if not always) surpassed the entertainment and enrichment series which is so important on TAs with many days at sea. The cabin was acceptable but like the rest ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great cruise

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Transatlantic

User Avatar
joeyyyycruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The embarkation was very quick and we were on the ship in minutes.We really enjoyed ourselves even though unfortantly we missed a couple of ports because of the weather.We were busy all the time with several wonderful lectures from Terry and Adam,drinking and eating too much and the entertainment on the ship was wonderful. David Niven was not only a hard working wonderful cruise director but ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Not Up to Normal Regent Standards

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Transatlantic

User Avatar
TahoeTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on the Voyager, and it will probably be our last. The staff was, as always, wonderful. However, the service in Compass Rose was excruciatingly slow; so much so that we just stopped eating there and relied on room service and the pool grill for dinner. As others have mentioned, you had to ask for refills of water, wine, etc, and that has never happened to us before on any ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Not what it used to be

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jim in cleveland
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Third time on the Voyager, and sixth sailing RSSC. Good news: the regular cabins are still great; house keeping still strong and service oriented; refurb quite good; great menus in the restaurants; alhough food is very good, quality no longer outstanding, and quite inconsistent; service WAY BELOW standards we always loved. Never had to ask for coffee, water and beverages in the past —— this time ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Transatlantic Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Explorer Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
