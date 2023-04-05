  • Newsletter
Regent Seven Seas Spain Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: pd78
Photo Credit: Avid Voyager
Photo Credit: sheldondusty
Photo Credit: sheldondusty
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
161 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 161 Regent Seven Seas Spain Cruise Reviews

Regent Disappoints

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Mysticmerlin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First time Regent clients here and thoroughly disappointed. The Penthouse suite we stayed in was very nice, but also tired. The Butler service overhyped and unnecessary in our opinion - just canapés delivered daily and a mini bar also topped up daily - only it wasn’t and required reminders. The vast majority of their waiting staff and all of the housekeeping teams were fabulous. The reception ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Very disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Winegeeker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After having a wonderful cruise on the Mariner in June we decided we wanted to book Regent again and what a complete difference between the 2 cruises Most of the staff was very miserable, hardly any staff ever smiled. Shore excursion desk the staff looked like don’t bother me and go away Wifi unacceptable Food compared to Mariner was terrible, i think the chef and food director were ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Just not good enough

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

RCOWLING0208
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to experience Regent for the first time. We have cruised quite a bit with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Crystal (before it failed). We thought we would get excellence and we’re so disappointed about so many things. We love good food but found it hard to get a good meal on this cruise. We were forced to eat earlier than we usually do for dinner to avoid a 30 minute wait for a ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Excellent staff, good food but some niggles.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

SO LITTLE TIME
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We boarded in Barcelona for a Transatlantic cruise to New York before continuing to Montreal. Although comfortable the ship is looking its age with a surprising amount of silicone apparent in the cabin, and once you see that your eye is of course drawn to other deficiencies, of which there are many. To summarise: The good: All the staff were happy, courteous and obliging. To name a few, our ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Third Class Not 5-Star

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

TX2travler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a memorial cruise following the deaths of both of our parents. I went with my sister, brother and his wife. We paid $40,000 for the two cabins on the Regent SS Voyager for the trip from Barcelona to Lisbon. June 25 to July 2, 2023. It was not the top quality we had paid for. It was quite disappointing 1. Lack of communications and zero organization regarding flight check ins and ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Great Regent Experience, but time for a refurb.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

rabbitflyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Great 10 night cruise through the Med. Pros : Food is excellent, specially the compass rose. Service is where regent excels, just outstanding. Great excursions Bar and beverage options are really good, high quality and plentiful. Ships clientele is really interesting Small ship, so entertainment is pretty limited but ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great ports in Western Med

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

curmudgeon98
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've been interested in trying Regent for some time, and this itinerary caught our eyes as it covered some lesser-visited ports we wanted to see. One thing I hadn't realized is that Mariner was ending the World Cruise in Barcelona immediately prior to our cruise; I think the fact that a large block of the staff turned over in Barcelona (and maybe a few of the others had gotten settled in a ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Poor Customer Service and Value, but Nice Itinerary with Good People

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

CasonaDelPuente
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Introduction There were many wonder experiences on the trip, including arrangements for renewal vows for our guests during the cruise by the captain of the ship, but we were disappointed in the overall value due to the misleading advertising of “luxury perfected” by Regent. I booked my hotels and flights independent of the cruise line on all of our previous cruise experiences with other ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Master Suite

A lovely introduction to one of the world's most luxurious cruise lines

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

ysolde
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Took our first Regent cruise (a TA, lots of sea days), earlier this month. Just returned this past week. It was a 14-day cruise. Overall, it was very good. Embarkation was less chaotic than most, but still chaotic. We were advised prior to our cruise that the original embarkation time we had been given had been pushed back by an hour and a half because the Coast Guard had to inspect the ship. No ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Casually elegant

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

CruiseDeBo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I wanted to do a transatlantic voyage and decided to do it on Seven Seas Voyager. We had previously gone on a 7-day Mediterranean cruise on Voyager in 2018. We noticed significant improvements compared with the 2018 cruise. First, the food is substantially improved in all of the venues. They also have added an Italian restaurant, Sette Mari, and have an excellent afternoon tea ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Voyager Suite

Spain Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Voyager Spain Cruise Reviews
