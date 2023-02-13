This was our first cruise on a Regent Seven Seas ship. We've been cruising for over 30 years and have a lot of experience. Overall we enjoyed the experience on the Mariner, but would not likely sail on her again until she's been to dry dock for a refit and some needed repairs. This is an old ship and it's got some mechanical issues that will probably continue to haunt it until it gets dry ...
We chose this cruise because of an ACBL sponsored on-board duplicate bridge tournament and because it stopped at ports I had not been to previously.
This review is of the Regent Seven Seas Mariner in particular, a ship which should have been taken out of service and given a major upgrade. One should have a compelling reason to book on this ship while it is in this condition.
The toilets in ...
We have travelled many times with Regent, we have been on all their ships except for Grandeur. We picked this trip for the itinerary alone and were a little apprehensive having more recently sailed on Splendor and Explorer, that Navigator would seem too small now and a little lacking without the fabulous Pacific Rim or the French restaurant. We need not have worried.
What Navigator might lack ...
We had not sailed with Regent since the covid outbreak. This was our 5th sailing with them, second time on the Navigator. We were shocked. Every Luxury, high end detail had been lowered, from the wine, liquor (did not even have everyday liquors, like Grand Marnier in stock), to the food. All management on board would listen to your complaints and problems, said they would take care of it, ...
We'd booked this well in advance after we had such a great experience on SS in June, 2022 in the Baltic - so, the anticipation was a long time in building. We're glad to say that it met or exceeded our expectations. The Navigator IS an older ship, which you may not notice most of the time; but when you're in the lower decks, including the Compass Rose dining room, the shakes and rattles are very ...
We chose this cruise as a 70 birthday present to each other. 26 night cruise including the Amazon. Booked a conceige cabin, so had a pre- cruise hotel. Lovely room but stuck in a residential area, long queue to check and poor luke warm breakfast. Never had such a long wait to board, even had a wait to even join the queue. The poorest standard cabin, I have had on a cruise ship. Cracked, chipped ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary to the Amazon and because we had been on a fantastic cruise on the Regent Explorer last fall. There was no comparison between the 2 experiences and we brought another couple with us on the Voyager after telling them how great Regent is! The cabins & public spaces on the Voyager need to be completely redone but really I think Regent should just sell ...
It is hard to compared cruise companies, especially if the itineraries are quite different, but it seems that comparisons between SilverSeas and Regent Seven Seas makes sense. They are both considered Ultra Luxury. We have sailed several times on Silver Seas and have been quite happy. We chose Regent for this trip because of time and itinerary. Relative to SilverSeas, Regent was as or somewhat ...
We are a young 70s couple with 10 Seabourn cruises and several Silver Seas and Tauck cruises under our belt. We chose this cruise pretty much because it was available with a superior suite (Navigator Suite) when Seabourn was sold out. Also, Regent sports itself as "Ultra Luxury" so we though we would give it a try.
First the pre-night hotel stay. The Hilton was awful! Pretty beach but ...
When we arrived at Barbados there was chaos with the ground agents who didn’t seem to know who was going to which hotel for the first night stay. Luggage was being put into various vans and guests were put on minibuses and after quite a while we set off for the hotel. We were concerned about the luggage as on a previous Regent cruise our luggage had been lost!
We arrived at the Accra Beach ...