This was our first cruise on RSSC Explorer and we were hoping it would live up to it's 6 star rating. Unfortunately it did not. However, we did enjoy the ship, the food and the entertainment ( leaving aside the comedian).
We booked the 3 day pre cruise in Singapore and I for one enjoyed myself not having been to Singapore in 20 years, so much has changed and so much more to see. Marina Bay ...
Regent Explorer 19th January 2022 San Diego to Miami via Panama.
Review
In many ways it’s difficult to criticise this cruise /ship. The (superior) cabin was a good size, excellent with lots of storage, and bathroom excellent. The food was very good particularly the steaks which were the best we have had anywhere. Nothing was too much trouble. Staff were good, particularly the female drinks ...
Context: This was our first cruise with Regent and, thus, first time on Explorer. We did a Holiday cruise, two weeks spanning Christmas and New Year’s, doing a circular itinerary around the southern and then eastern Caribbean. As context for this review, we had cruised pre-pandemic with mainstream lines including Princess (Elite level), Celebrity, and MSC, generally in suites in later years. ...
Good 2 days in Sydney before embarking. Excellent ports of call. Butler and room staff were perfect! Captain and staff were friendly, professional, informative, and reassuring. Restaurants and food, including in-room service, were exciting and well presented. Can't imagine how butler service could be improved. Entertainment was good, not excellent. Staff night was the best. So good to see ...
This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned?
1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed.
2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
We had been looking to circumnavigate Australia for years and were delighted when we saw this itinerary on Regent. We'd seen others but they were always over the holidays and weren't keen to be away at that time. It was amazing to see the entire continent -- intriguing history, friendly people, amazing wildlife -- plus Bali and Papua New Guinea to boot. What's not to like?
Navigator is a ship ...
Reason of choosing this cruise because it would bring us to parts of the world which we wanted to see. The route was one we believed was an attractive one, and turned out to be so. Lots of ports but also sea days could be enjoyed. Being on board ment meeting other guests and enjoying the warm embracing of the employees which were so incredibly friendly. Next to that and the every day big ...
We retired in the last year. This was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime - 2 months! Okay, we get it...the corona virus messed things up....but we knew something was wrong the first day. The daily errors got to be a joke. How many times can you get a breakfast room service order wrong? They actually gave us our money back when one of the paid shore excursions was so bad, it wouldn't have ...
I wanted to experience Regent and I love the tropical waters.
This was a first class experience. The Dining is First Class - anything you can possibly imagine. The cocktails were only restricted by my waistline. Service is amazing. Our suite 1002 was lovely and spacious.
The shows were again first class. Great amazing dancers. Just wish it started at 9pm instead of 9.30.
I cant ...
The stern vibration is still an issue, especially coming into port early morning, good wake up call is how we managed it.
The cabins are basically the same, very comfortable and was kept very clean.
The wait staff, food and wine was excellent. There was not a meal we didn't enjoy, and we did the back to back, so even after a month of menus, Chief kept serving up a variety of choices. ...