Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific

This was our first cruise on RSSC Explorer and we were hoping it would live up to it's 6 star rating. Unfortunately it did not. However, we did enjoy the ship, the food and the entertainment ( leaving aside the comedian). We booked the 3 day pre cruise in Singapore and I for one enjoyed myself not having been to Singapore in 20 years, so much has changed and so much more to see. Marina Bay ...