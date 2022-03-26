Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...