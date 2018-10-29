We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service .
We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment.
The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising.
Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
We have never been on Regent before, and made the choice about 6 weeks before sailing on the assurance that mask wearing was discretionary throughout the ship, due to Regent’s advanced air circulation/ventilation system on board.
This proved to be wrong on receipt of an email that due to sailing in EU waters, COVID rules were in full operation on board. Bad Start! No cancellation ...
There was a very good deal for penthouse suites for Voyagers return to cruising, so we booked.
It turned out Regent had double booked and offered us an even better deal on a concierge suite, we took up the offer...
We flew from Heathrow arriving in Rome rather late in the evening and were transferred to the Westin Excelsior, well our room was enormous with a separate sitting room furnished ...
We had wanted to try Regent seven seas for a while and when my travel agent contacted me with this cruise I booked a concierge room on deck 9. After two years not cruising we were so looking forward to sailing with the top cruise line !
This cruise was not a good experience from the start, the transfers were appalling, 150 people all waiting by the baggage reclaim at Rome airport for over an an ...
This new adventure started last October 8th in Civitavecchia (Rome) and ended eight days later in Athens (Greece). Indeed it was too short a time to be able to experience fully all the many amazing things you find and see in each visited port but also there is not enough time to properly get to know and fully enjoy this fantastic vessel, the Regent Seven Seas Voyager!
We left our home country ...
Just returned from the Rome to Athens cruise on the Voyager. Four of us chose this cruise to celebrate two 60th Birthdays. We had Penthouse C cabins on the 8th Deck which were beautiful and our Butler, Bish, was outstanding and so attentive! We ate at all of the dining venues with Prime 7 and Compass Rose being our favorites although they were all outstanding. (I was very confused about a ...
We chose Regent based on prior experience. This was our 4th cruise, and on this beautiful new ship Explorer everything was even better than we remembered. Crew, amenities, excursions, food -- all just absolutely top notch! We embarked in Rome, and stopped at multiple locations in Italy, France and Spain. Valencia as a real highlight for us, as was Florence. But every port was great. ...
I will start my review by saying my wife and I are 60, a little plus and minus. We have been on about 30 cruises with most of our time spent on Celebrity ships. Except for the Paul Gauguin, this was our first entry in what I expected to be the high-end cruise market. I have to start by giving the crew of this ship the highest possible praise. Not sure how Regent makes it happen, but I believe ...
the ship was very good, and we especially enjoyed the quality of the food in the main dining room. The weather, less so. We boarded in 80 knot winds (really) that tore an Azamara ship off its moorings that almost struck us. Our cabin was spacious, and the closet space was a pleasant surprise. They have an Illy coffee maker, and should put out instructions to avoid messing it up the first few times ...