We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations.
Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service .
We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment.
The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising.
Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
We have never been on Regent before, and made the choice about 6 weeks before sailing on the assurance that mask wearing was discretionary throughout the ship, due to Regent’s advanced air circulation/ventilation system on board.
This proved to be wrong on receipt of an email that due to sailing in EU waters, COVID rules were in full operation on board. Bad Start! No cancellation ...
There was a very good deal for penthouse suites for Voyagers return to cruising, so we booked.
It turned out Regent had double booked and offered us an even better deal on a concierge suite, we took up the offer...
We flew from Heathrow arriving in Rome rather late in the evening and were transferred to the Westin Excelsior, well our room was enormous with a separate sitting room furnished ...
We had wanted to try Regent seven seas for a while and when my travel agent contacted me with this cruise I booked a concierge room on deck 9. After two years not cruising we were so looking forward to sailing with the top cruise line !
This cruise was not a good experience from the start, the transfers were appalling, 150 people all waiting by the baggage reclaim at Rome airport for over an an ...
We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Good 2 days in Sydney before embarking. Excellent ports of call. Butler and room staff were perfect! Captain and staff were friendly, professional, informative, and reassuring. Restaurants and food, including in-room service, were exciting and well presented. Can't imagine how butler service could be improved. Entertainment was good, not excellent. Staff night was the best. So good to see ...
We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. We have cruised a lot. In a nutshell, the ship itself met our expectations. Comfortable. Clean. Staff friendly and helpful. Food very good. Entertainment good. Our only disappointment were the excursions -- unless you pay extra, you get mediocre excursions -- mostly long bus rides. But the poor rating has nothing to do with the excursions. ...
We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this ensured that the ship and us did not got stuck in 14-days of quarantine somewhere. Regent did the right thing and was more than generous with the refund and future cruise discount. The ...