Regent Seven Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

View from my cabin’s bed
Photo of ship
In Banff national park prior to Rocky Mountaineer trip
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
44 reviews

1-10 of 44 Regent Seven Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Much More Splendor

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
OldNerd
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife, mother (87 years old), sister and her husband, brother and his significant other, and I recently returned from a trans-Canal cruise, “Christmas on the Canal,” on the Regent Splendor. This was a bit of a “hail Mary” cruise after an utterly horrible experience on a prior cruise on the Splendor (see “Splendor? Not So Much”). What gave us some belief that service would be better was an ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Poor shore Excursions

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Sergeii
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Regent because we thought it was a high-end cruise, plus we wanted to sail through the Panama Canal. The staff, restaurants and food were excellent, but each shore excursion had terrible problems. The cruise director should communicate with the local tour company the DAY of the tour to determine if there were issues, such as traffic delays due to construction, etc, and then make changes. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Best way to experience the Panama Canal

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Charles1945
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Most everyone, especially those who love the sea, has some familiarity with the story of the Panama Canal. David McCullough's marvelous book, The Path Between the Seas, is required reading for anyone making this trip. But no amount of reading or watching videos or documentaries prepares you adequately for the real thing. That's why we chose this trip. We began in Miami's Mandarin Oriental ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Panama Canal - bucket list cruise!

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
JC in CA
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have always wanted to cruise through the Panama Canal. After looking at lots of options (and no longer paying college tuition for our youngest!) we decided to take a splurge trip and booked the Regent Mariner. We are 61 and 66 years old and have cruised on Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Princess. This was our first luxury cruise line. We were told to be prepared to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Excellent way to travel

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Malcolm Michelle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised for a number of years with different cruise lines but promised ourselves that one day we would try one of the supposed most luxurious cruise ships. After much research and saving we decided to try Regent Seven Seas Explorer and booked the Mexican Riviera to Panama Canal cruise.We flew to Los Angeles and were transferred to a 1st class hotel for the first night bit of a shock in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

"Bean Counters" in charge + inexperienced Crew makes for one forgetable cruise!!

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
alanccrx
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Two years ago, my wife and I with three other couples enjoyed a GREAT cruise on this ship. Accordingly, another couple and ourselves chose to repeat our positive previous experience with this 16 day cruise. Spoiler Alert- Big big MISTAKE! Very little worked on this so called "Luxury Experience" . It is quite obvious that the "bean counters" at Regent have decided to squeeze every single ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Transportation not 6 star terrible WiFi

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Tom1141
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have taken 2 other Regent cruises they were perfect Regent has to take a serious look at their WiFi offered for free. Most times it was either so slow or not available definitely not a good experience The crew excellent the food especially the new Compass Rose menu was perfect The complimentary laundry was another disappointment why not extend the hours? The big negative was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

The Panama Canal was the highlight

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jagger 1947
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I wanted a daylight transit of the canal.That was great! The ship skipped 2 ports... Nicaragua and Guatamala...no compensation for that. I was disappointed that coming back to New York we passed the Statue of liberty at 4AM so I missed that and I was so much looking forward to it. The officers were invisible. I saw the captain only once the whole trip. Ray was a great cruise director. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Miami to San Francisco through the Panama Canal

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Choirdirector
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to go through the Panama Canal. We chose this itinerary because we LOVE Regent - all inclusive, never have to swipe your card or take care of anything. Air arrangements included and taken care of. First class all the way, in shore excursions and transfer arrangements, included a pre-cruise stay at the Kimpton Epic hotel in downtown Miami. Mariner just got out of dry dock in early April, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Just out of drydock

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
sassyw
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

WE chose this cruise to celebrate a special birthday and because we only had to fly one way! We flew to Barcelona and Regent put us up at the Hilton which was a very nice modern hotel. We only stayed one night and were taken to the ship which had come from a 3 week refurbishment in Marseilles. We had only sailed Regent once (on the Navigator) and we were not fond of that ship. The Mariner was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

