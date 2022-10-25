We wanted to try RSS's newest ship, even when the itinerary in the Caribbean did not excite us much. The ship is indeed beautiful, with an impressive art collection. Embarkation and disembarkation processes were quite smooth, particularly the latter (the best one I ever had). Service was quite good in line with other luxury lines. Most of the staff was friendly and attentive despite being an ...
This was our first time on Regent and it will be our last. The original cruise that we wanted filled up, so we chose this cruise based on Regent's reputation for being an "ultra Luxury" cruise line and we like the smaller ships.
The Navigator: This ship was built in the early 1990's. It's loud and vibrates 24/7. I assume from the age, that it doesn't have the newest technology as far as ...
We looked forward to this trip with great anticipation. While the itinerary was not particularly appealing, the proximity to home was and we decided to go for it.
The Excellent:
- Our butler, who was wonderful and made the entire trip special.
- Embarkation and parking, both easy and quick.
- Staff, overall, was exceptional with a few notable exceptions not in keeping with the overall ...
Back to cruising!
After four long years the time had come to return.
First, a little about myself as it can help frame a review. I started cruising when I was 25 (and was practically dragged on board by my best friend!) and was instantly addicted. My partner and I are both in our late 50’s (in my case, unfortunately only for another few days!) and we have recently tended to cruise on/in ...
1. Embarkment- Easy and Fast, we were onboard by 11:45 a.m.
2. Suite - Deck 6 with balcony. Nice size and ok balcony (2 chairs no lounges) but "long in the tooth" needs refurbishing. Especially the worn out and stained carpet. Cushions and throw pillows need replacing, not dirty just worn out.
3. Food - OK, but not the best. We returned one meal and suddenly we had a restaurant manager, ...
We have traveled on Regent for 72 nights, this cruise will be our last.
The Good: food and drinks. We had great service from Trish and Jackson at Compass Rose.
The Bad: the service at Sette Mari. Got a table on night five, place was packed. After over an hour waiting for our main dished, waiter let us know the food was on the way. The lamb chops were very over done. At that point we were ...
My wife, mother (87 years old), sister and her husband, brother and his significant other, and I recently returned from a trans-Canal cruise, “Christmas on the Canal,” on the Regent Splendor. This was a bit of a “hail Mary” cruise after an utterly horrible experience on a prior cruise on the Splendor (see “Splendor? Not So Much”). What gave us some belief that service would be better was an ...
A few friends have sailed with Regent for many years, and we had heard good things. We have sailed with most of the "best" cruise lines except for Regent, so we thought we must give it a try. Indeed our suite was very nicely appointed: we had one of the best suites on the new ship and the decor was tasteful. The size at 1000 sq. ft. was comfortable.
The 2 young lades/suite stewards from ...
We had been on more than 10+ a mix of high end, mid and low end cruises and decided to try what this Regent is all about. It was supposed to be the Regent Explorer but because the pandemic we had the opportunity to try the newer SS Splendor instead departing from Miami.
Embarkation: Breezy, since our penthouse cabin come with a dedicated check-in lane. However, the porters who helped us unload ...
1. We are platinum Regent travelers. And have taken cruises on many other ships too. Before covid we sailed on all the Regent ships, including the Mariner (8 yrs. ago). We did 2 cruises with the Splendor earlier this year, making up for lost time since the pandemic. Let me begin that we have been spoiled with the Explorer and now the Splendor. The Mariner is not the same ship we enjoyed years ...