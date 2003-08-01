Very disappointed in Regent. Not the quality Regent experience we expected after highest recommendations from friends.
AIRPORT TRANSFER - baggage came quickly, then we waited over an hour for the transfer agent to take us to the bus.
PRE-CRUISE HOTEL - Beverly Wilshire was lovely. Large room with French doors out to a patio. Luxurious and excellent service. Regent breakfast was good but ...
Just back from a 12 day cruise “Hollywood/Mexico”. Have previously cruised on Explorer and Navigator.
My views are;
WELLCOME
Plastic and poor, like take a glass of warm Champagne and get on with it. No directions, no can I assist you or genuine smile
WINE
Appalling house wine. Cheapest of cheap. On previous Regent cruises premium wines were part of the package, anytime and anywhere ...
It was LA to LA, so very little flying from Las Vegas. The ship is small, but big enough, so as not to feel cramped. Our suite is always the correct size. The food is so much better than other cruise lines. We never seem to be rushed like other cruises on bigger ships with 2 dinning seating. This time the enrichment lectures were not as good as we have had before, they were only average. The ...
My wife and I just completed a two night ‘mini-cruise’ aboard Regent Seven Seas newest and most luxurious ship, the Explorer. We have sailed aboard Regent Mariner before and were looking forward to seeing how Explorer compared. Regent claims that the Explorer is not just their most luxurious ship, but the most luxurious ship afloat. Although I have not been aboard every ship afloat, Regent’s ...
WHO WE ARE First time cruisers. I am in mid-30's, husband is pushing 50. DIWSK. We live in the San Francisco Peninsula, on the North End. My husband is a 4th Generation San Josean, I am Guatemalan and have spent most of my life in the San Francisco Peninsula area. We both love to travel; each of us has visited Europe, South America, North America, Central America, and the Far East. Our travel ...
I took my first luxury cruise on Radisson's new Seven Seas Voyager as a special way to celebrate my 50th birthday. With its large cabins, the Voyager is perhaps the most comfortable ship afloat. We picked an 11-night Baltic Sea cruise that departed August 19, 2003. Having taken 20 other cruises on mass market lines, mostly Princess and Celebrity, I was afraid that once I stepped into the luxury ...