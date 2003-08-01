  • Newsletter
Regent Seven Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

In Banff national park prior to Rocky Mountaineer trip
Our bed decorated by Jay and Ni
Dressed for 50th (one year late) Wedding Anniversary dinner
On Rocky Mountaineer
1-6 of 6 Regent Seven Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Second and Last Regent Cruise

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Libra10
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in Regent. Not the quality Regent experience we expected after highest recommendations from friends. AIRPORT TRANSFER - baggage came quickly, then we waited over an hour for the transfer agent to take us to the bus. PRE-CRUISE HOTEL - Beverly Wilshire was lovely. Large room with French doors out to a patio. Luxurious and excellent service. Regent breakfast was good but ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Poor Food, Wine Service

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Lizinic4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just back from a 12 day cruise “Hollywood/Mexico”. Have previously cruised on Explorer and Navigator. My views are; WELLCOME Plastic and poor, like take a glass of warm Champagne and get on with it. No directions, no can I assist you or genuine smile WINE Appalling house wine. Cheapest of cheap. On previous Regent cruises premium wines were part of the package, anytime and anywhere ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Relaxing

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
calirose
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

It was LA to LA, so very little flying from Las Vegas. The ship is small, but big enough, so as not to feel cramped. Our suite is always the correct size. The food is so much better than other cruise lines. We never seem to be rushed like other cruises on bigger ships with 2 dinning seating. This time the enrichment lectures were not as good as we have had before, they were only average. The ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Window Suite

The Most Luxurious Ship Afloat

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Joel0628
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I just completed a two night ‘mini-cruise’ aboard Regent Seven Seas newest and most luxurious ship, the Explorer. We have sailed aboard Regent Mariner before and were looking forward to seeing how Explorer compared. Regent claims that the Explorer is not just their most luxurious ship, but the most luxurious ship afloat. Although I have not been aboard every ship afloat, Regent’s ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Seven Seas Mariner - USA

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Gatowoman
First Time Cruiser

WHO WE ARE First time cruisers. I am in mid-30's, husband is pushing 50. DIWSK. We live in the San Francisco Peninsula, on the North End. My husband is a 4th Generation San Josean, I am Guatemalan and have spent most of my life in the San Francisco Peninsula area. We both love to travel; each of us has visited Europe, South America, North America, Central America, and the Far East. Our travel ...
Sail Date: March 2004

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

No rating
Seven Seas Voyager - Mexican Riviera

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
giustot
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I took my first luxury cruise on Radisson's new Seven Seas Voyager as a special way to celebrate my 50th birthday. With its large cabins, the Voyager is perhaps the most comfortable ship afloat. We picked an 11-night Baltic Sea cruise that departed August 19, 2003. Having taken 20 other cruises on mass market lines, mostly Princess and Celebrity, I was afraid that once I stepped into the luxury ...
Sail Date: August 2003

