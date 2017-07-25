I fully agree with previous comments made re this cruise apart from the comments re Pacific Rim Restaurant.
Overall the food was very good although there was a tendency in Compass Rose for the main course being served luke warm. The entainment in the theatre was not up to the standard expected but the duo singing in the Splendor Bar were very good The Cruise Director's contribution was ...
We have sailed with Regent many times and love their ships and their staff - the thought of returning to sail with them has kept us positive during the lockdowns of a global pandemic. However, like many other travelers we were also worried about venturing onto a ship again - we should not have been worried and I hope that others reading this will feel the same way. Yes you have to stay relaxed, ...
We chose the cruise because of our prior excellent experience on Regent, including the Navigator and because of the interesting, 20 day itinerary. Exploring 10 ports in Norway was eye-opening, getting to know the culture some, the immaculateness everywhere, the Norwegian friendliness and their commitment to the environment. Murmansk, Russia was a forgettable industrial, gray, crumbling city. ...
Very poor experience with company
Customer service will never help you
If they do it takes a month to get back to you
Off ship tours not quality of what you pay for
Poor service on airport pick up
On board no one to help out issues
They just don’t care about there guests
Most of the areas need to be redone
Laundry machines broken
Slot machines broken for the whole trip ...
We just returned from our inaugural, “all inclusive,”11-night cruise with Regent Seven Seas. There were six travelers in our party. Our journey was to the British Isles on the Navigator. The trip met but did not exceed our expectations, with a few minor and two major disappointments. Despite the few problems, we found this cruise to be enjoyable and close to a luxury experience. This was our ...
We had tried to get a group of friends together to tour the British Isles for a few years, but it never happened. My wife and I decided to take a British Isles cruise on Regent's Explorer instead, and are very glad we did.
We used the included business class to arrive in Southampton a day early. We mainly used the day to shake off jet lag, and the next day used the hotel's complimentary car ...
First RSSC cruise, chose the ship because it’s supposed to be the newest & best of their fleet. Beautiful ship, good layout of public spaces, lots of dining options (food so-so at Sette Mari & Pacific Rim; liked Prime 7 & Chartreuse; La Veranda ok, Pool Grill good). Enjoyed Pré dinner drinks at the various lounges.
Embarkation & disembarkation were a breeze (did our own private transfers ...
I specifically chose this cruise for the new ship and the itinerary. Neither disappointed. The ship is absolutely beautiful and anyone who reviews it less than 5 stars I really wonder about... So book with confidence for a luxury ship - your stateroom, pool, and public areas. See my stateroom review.
I would agree with other reviewers service was so-so. Some of the staff were excellent - ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to try Explorer and thought the ports ideal for us, especially with a Southampton start.
We boarded and both said WOW. It really is a fantastic ship. From the artwork to the furnishings and crockery.
We were 'processed' quickly at 12 noon and then to a delicious buffet lunch. Once the suites were available we unpacked and found we still had spare ...
My husband and I chose this ship after seeing the PBS special, "Ultimate Cruise Ship." We were sorely disappointed, though, especially given the cost of this cruise. You'd expect that an average cost of $2,000 per day for the two of us would have resulted in exceptional service and food. Wrong! Not only was the food institutional quality, but the service on the ship was only average. We even had a ...