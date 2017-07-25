  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Regent Seven Seas Southampton Cruise Reviews

Balcony
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
35 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 35 Regent Seven Seas Southampton Cruise Reviews

Covid 19

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruisers679
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I fully agree with previous comments made re this cruise apart from the comments re Pacific Rim Restaurant. Overall the food was very good although there was a tendency in Compass Rose for the main course being served luke warm. The entainment in the theatre was not up to the standard expected but the duo singing in the Splendor Bar were very good The Cruise Director's contribution was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Regent is BACK!

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Crosspost
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have sailed with Regent many times and love their ships and their staff - the thought of returning to sail with them has kept us positive during the lockdowns of a global pandemic. However, like many other travelers we were also worried about venturing onto a ship again - we should not have been worried and I hope that others reading this will feel the same way. Yes you have to stay relaxed, ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Spectacular Norway Cruise

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Grenelefe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of our prior excellent experience on Regent, including the Navigator and because of the interesting, 20 day itinerary. Exploring 10 ports in Norway was eye-opening, getting to know the culture some, the immaculateness everywhere, the Norwegian friendliness and their commitment to the environment. Murmansk, Russia was a forgettable industrial, gray, crumbling city. ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Window Suite

Highlights

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to World Cruise

User Avatar
Myron5
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Very poor experience with company Customer service will never help you If they do it takes a month to get back to you Off ship tours not quality of what you pay for Poor service on airport pick up On board no one to help out issues They just don’t care about there guests Most of the areas need to be redone Laundry machines broken Slot machines broken for the whole trip ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

A Decent Experience, with Two Major Disappointments

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to World Cruise

User Avatar
cruiserboozers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from our inaugural, “all inclusive,”11-night cruise with Regent Seven Seas. There were six travelers in our party. Our journey was to the British Isles on the Navigator. The trip met but did not exceed our expectations, with a few minor and two major disappointments. Despite the few problems, we found this cruise to be enjoyable and close to a luxury experience. This was our ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Window Suite

The Perfect Ship?

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cAPS lOCK oN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had tried to get a group of friends together to tour the British Isles for a few years, but it never happened. My wife and I decided to take a British Isles cruise on Regent's Explorer instead, and are very glad we did. We used the included business class to arrive in Southampton a day early. We mainly used the day to shake off jet lag, and the next day used the hotel's complimentary car ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Beautiful ship but did not meet expectations

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
SSICruisertoo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First RSSC cruise, chose the ship because it’s supposed to be the newest & best of their fleet. Beautiful ship, good layout of public spaces, lots of dining options (food so-so at Sette Mari & Pacific Rim; liked Prime 7 & Chartreuse; La Veranda ok, Pool Grill good). Enjoyed Pré dinner drinks at the various lounges. Embarkation & disembarkation were a breeze (did our own private transfers ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Explorer World of Wine Cruise

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruiser from Indy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I specifically chose this cruise for the new ship and the itinerary. Neither disappointed. The ship is absolutely beautiful and anyone who reviews it less than 5 stars I really wonder about... So book with confidence for a luxury ship - your stateroom, pool, and public areas. See my stateroom review. I would agree with other reviewers service was so-so. Some of the staff were excellent - ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Absolutely super.

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MikeD1000
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to try Explorer and thought the ports ideal for us, especially with a Southampton start. We boarded and both said WOW. It really is a fantastic ship. From the artwork to the furnishings and crockery. We were 'processed' quickly at 12 noon and then to a delicious buffet lunch. Once the suites were available we unpacked and found we still had spare ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Beautiful Ship, Average Service, Food & Excursions

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
carriegf1
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I chose this ship after seeing the PBS special, "Ultimate Cruise Ship." We were sorely disappointed, though, especially given the cost of this cruise. You'd expect that an average cost of $2,000 per day for the two of us would have resulted in exceptional service and food. Wrong! Not only was the food institutional quality, but the service on the ship was only average. We even had a ...
Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

