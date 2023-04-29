First time Regent clients here and thoroughly disappointed. The Penthouse suite we stayed in was very nice, but also tired. The Butler service overhyped and unnecessary in our opinion - just canapés delivered daily and a mini bar also topped up daily - only it wasn’t and required reminders. The vast majority of their waiting staff and all of the housekeeping teams were fabulous. The reception ...
After having a wonderful cruise on the Mariner in June we decided we wanted to book Regent again and what a complete difference between the 2 cruises
Most of the staff was very miserable, hardly any staff ever smiled.
Shore excursion desk the staff looked like don’t bother me and go away
Wifi unacceptable
Food compared to Mariner was terrible, i think the chef and food director were ...
We anticipated this cruise that was years in the planning. It was postponed several times due to Covid . Finally, on the fourth attempt at booking this "bucket list" travel event, we succeeded in getting aboard what was touted as an upscale ship rated a 10 for its culinary excellence. Indeed, when we entered our cabin, we were struck by its elegance and cleanliness.
The Regents was a ...
We have recently returned from a 10 night cruise on Regent Seven Seas Navigator (450 pax). We are a Brit/Dutch couple aged 53/60 and have sailed with various other cruise lines, several times, but this was our first time on Regent. Last year, we tried Oceania Marina for the first time and wanted to compare the two as they are sister companies. We’ve had a great cruise but we still (currently) ...
Really nice cruise, although getting on a bit the ship was well maintained. The food was lovely the staff and service perfect. The internet was awful, the entertainment was Ok but on one occasion brilliant, The Spa is just usury a ridiculous quote of 249 dollars was offered for a deep tissue massage and 140 for my wife to have her nails done, this is just greed and I would avoid the spa on these ...
Great 10 night cruise through the Med.
Pros : Food is excellent, specially the compass rose.
Service is where regent excels, just outstanding.
Great excursions
Bar and beverage options are really good, high quality and plentiful.
Ships clientele is really interesting
Small ship, so entertainment is pretty limited but ...
My wife and I are cruisers of 20 years and this was our first time on Regent. We chose back-to-back cruises in the Eastern Med in a Mariner suite and we were extremely disappointed by our experience. The ship, the dining, the entertainment were all painfully average, but the trip was totally marred by housekeeping issues. A stain on a sheet on the first night was changed quickly and efficiently. ...
We are retired couple who have traveled all over the world, we wanted to try one of the upscale cruise lines as we have been unhappy with most of the gigantic ship lines.
We got the penthouse suite which is only like the 3 category up and it was fabulous, plenty of room, walk in closest, large balcony.
People say the rooms are old but everything looked immaculate to us and perfect working ...
We've been interested in trying Regent for some time, and this itinerary caught our eyes as it covered some lesser-visited ports we wanted to see. One thing I hadn't realized is that Mariner was ending the World Cruise in Barcelona immediately prior to our cruise; I think the fact that a large block of the staff turned over in Barcelona (and maybe a few of the others had gotten settled in a ...
After many cruises with the old Crystal Cruises, we were looking for a new luxury cruise line. Several people recommended Regent Seven Seas to us. We already were planning to be in Europe, so picked this cruise. I will start by saying that the dining staff and room attendants were very good. Friendly, attentive, thoughtful service. Our cabin was larger than what Crystal had, a real plus. ...