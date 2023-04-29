  • Newsletter
Regent Seven Seas Italy Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: pd78
Photo Credit: Avid Voyager
Photo Credit: sheldondusty
Photo Credit: sheldondusty
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
168 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 168 Regent Seven Seas Italy Cruise Reviews

Regent Disappoints

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Mysticmerlin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First time Regent clients here and thoroughly disappointed. The Penthouse suite we stayed in was very nice, but also tired. The Butler service overhyped and unnecessary in our opinion - just canapés delivered daily and a mini bar also topped up daily - only it wasn’t and required reminders. The vast majority of their waiting staff and all of the housekeeping teams were fabulous. The reception ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Very disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Winegeeker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After having a wonderful cruise on the Mariner in June we decided we wanted to book Regent again and what a complete difference between the 2 cruises Most of the staff was very miserable, hardly any staff ever smiled. Shore excursion desk the staff looked like don’t bother me and go away Wifi unacceptable Food compared to Mariner was terrible, i think the chef and food director were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

A Few Unsettling Surprises

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

sydad80
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We anticipated this cruise that was years in the planning. It was postponed several times due to Covid . Finally, on the fourth attempt at booking this "bucket list" travel event, we succeeded in getting aboard what was touted as an upscale ship rated a 10 for its culinary excellence. Indeed, when we entered our cabin, we were struck by its elegance and cleanliness. The Regents was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

A great cruise but could of been better

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

Spacemagnet
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have recently returned from a 10 night cruise on Regent Seven Seas Navigator (450 pax). We are a Brit/Dutch couple aged 53/60 and have sailed with various other cruise lines, several times, but this was our first time on Regent. Last year, we tried Oceania Marina for the first time and wanted to compare the two as they are sister companies. We’ve had a great cruise but we still (currently) ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Lovely cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Really nice cruise, although getting on a bit the ship was well maintained. The food was lovely the staff and service perfect. The internet was awful, the entertainment was Ok but on one occasion brilliant, The Spa is just usury a ridiculous quote of 249 dollars was offered for a deep tissue massage and 140 for my wife to have her nails done, this is just greed and I would avoid the spa on these ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Great Regent Experience, but time for a refurb.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

rabbitflyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Great 10 night cruise through the Med. Pros : Food is excellent, specially the compass rose. Service is where regent excels, just outstanding. Great excursions Bar and beverage options are really good, high quality and plentiful. Ships clientele is really interesting Small ship, so entertainment is pretty limited but ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Disappointingly average with serious housekeeping issues

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

Sussexlad23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I are cruisers of 20 years and this was our first time on Regent. We chose back-to-back cruises in the Eastern Med in a Mariner suite and we were extremely disappointed by our experience. The ship, the dining, the entertainment were all painfully average, but the trip was totally marred by housekeeping issues. A stain on a sheet on the first night was changed quickly and efficiently. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Mariner Suite

Best ever cruise, best ever vacation

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

Winegeeker
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are retired couple who have traveled all over the world, we wanted to try one of the upscale cruise lines as we have been unhappy with most of the gigantic ship lines. We got the penthouse suite which is only like the 3 category up and it was fabulous, plenty of room, walk in closest, large balcony. People say the rooms are old but everything looked immaculate to us and perfect working ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Great ports in Western Med

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

curmudgeon98
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've been interested in trying Regent for some time, and this itinerary caught our eyes as it covered some lesser-visited ports we wanted to see. One thing I hadn't realized is that Mariner was ending the World Cruise in Barcelona immediately prior to our cruise; I think the fact that a large block of the staff turned over in Barcelona (and maybe a few of the others had gotten settled in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

A bit disappointing

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

GoesBoom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After many cruises with the old Crystal Cruises, we were looking for a new luxury cruise line. Several people recommended Regent Seven Seas to us. We already were planning to be in Europe, so picked this cruise. I will start by saying that the dining staff and room attendants were very good. Friendly, attentive, thoughtful service. Our cabin was larger than what Crystal had, a real plus. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Italy Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Explorer Italy Cruise Reviews
