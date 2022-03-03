We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations.
Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service .
We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment.
The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising.
Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
We have never been on Regent before, and made the choice about 6 weeks before sailing on the assurance that mask wearing was discretionary throughout the ship, due to Regent’s advanced air circulation/ventilation system on board.
This proved to be wrong on receipt of an email that due to sailing in EU waters, COVID rules were in full operation on board. Bad Start! No cancellation ...
There was a very good deal for penthouse suites for Voyagers return to cruising, so we booked.
It turned out Regent had double booked and offered us an even better deal on a concierge suite, we took up the offer...
We flew from Heathrow arriving in Rome rather late in the evening and were transferred to the Westin Excelsior, well our room was enormous with a separate sitting room furnished ...
We had wanted to try Regent seven seas for a while and when my travel agent contacted me with this cruise I booked a concierge room on deck 9. After two years not cruising we were so looking forward to sailing with the top cruise line !
This cruise was not a good experience from the start, the transfers were appalling, 150 people all waiting by the baggage reclaim at Rome airport for over an an ...
Even though we had not been on the ship in three years due to the pandemic, very little had changed. Some of our favorite maitre'd's and servers had moved on to the Splendor as promotions or at their request. Service is still spectacular.
Not a cruise for singles. It is an older crowd and most folks are married or coupled. Guests from across the globe made this an interesting experience. ...
Having had a land trip around S America cancelled, together with friends, we decided to push the boat out, excuse the pun, and treat ourselves to an ultra luxury cruise for once. We have cruised with the more mainstream lines, P&O, Cunard, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity on numerous occasions. We booked at a great price in August 21 for a deluxe veranda suite in no small part due to the vision we ...
After weaving your way through the myriad of COVID questions, such as"Have you been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days?" (Like I'm really going to say yes.) You finally reach the gangway and are on board the Explorer. Finally, you see the incredible artwork, the beautiful common areas and with the welcome aboard glass of champagne in your hand, there is only one question you want to ask: "Which ...
Overall, I (solo traveler) had a nice time. However, midway through the cruise I went to the Observation Lounge for a drink after dinner. The server came over to take my order, but then reminded me of the dress code (see below). I was extremely confused as I was wearing a white blouse, black skirt, and heels. I asked him to clarify, but he just repeated himself. After bringing me my drink, I felt ...