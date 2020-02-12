  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Regent Seven Seas Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
936 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 936 Regent Seven Seas Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Based on this cruise Regent is not what it was.

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dandessone
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations. Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointing and certainly not an unrivalled experience !

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
pattieuk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service . We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment. The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

A bit of a disappointment.......

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Salmo salar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising. Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Big Disappointment

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jillybilly
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have never been on Regent before, and made the choice about 6 weeks before sailing on the assurance that mask wearing was discretionary throughout the ship, due to Regent’s advanced air circulation/ventilation system on board. This proved to be wrong on receipt of an email that due to sailing in EU waters, COVID rules were in full operation on board. Bad Start! No cancellation ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Disappointing catering

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
gollane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There was a very good deal for penthouse suites for Voyagers return to cruising, so we booked. It turned out Regent had double booked and offered us an even better deal on a concierge suite, we took up the offer... We flew from Heathrow arriving in Rome rather late in the evening and were transferred to the Westin Excelsior, well our room was enormous with a separate sitting room furnished ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Very disappointed cruise

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Beryltheperil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had wanted to try Regent seven seas for a while and when my travel agent contacted me with this cruise I booked a concierge room on deck 9. After two years not cruising we were so looking forward to sailing with the top cruise line ! This cruise was not a good experience from the start, the transfers were appalling, 150 people all waiting by the baggage reclaim at Rome airport for over an an ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Dumped on departure day, lower standards, still great staff

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
richardwlcardwell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Spectacular crew and service! Land-based excursions need work.

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to South Pacific

User Avatar
Richard B Thomson Jr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Good 2 days in Sydney before embarking. Excellent ports of call. Butler and room staff were perfect! Captain and staff were friendly, professional, informative, and reassuring. Restaurants and food, including in-room service, were exciting and well presented. Can't imagine how butler service could be improved. Entertainment was good, not excellent. Staff night was the best. So good to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

All inclusive? Well, maybe not so much ...

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
jodojackers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. We have cruised a lot. In a nutshell, the ship itself met our expectations. Comfortable. Clean. Staff friendly and helpful. Food very good. Entertainment good. Our only disappointment were the excursions -- unless you pay extra, you get mediocre excursions -- mostly long bus rides. But the poor rating has nothing to do with the excursions. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Bali to Hong Kong, nope only Bali to Bangkok due to Coronavirus

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
Mike&amp;Patty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this ensured that the ship and us did not got stuck in 14-days of quarantine somewhere. Regent did the right thing and was more than generous with the refund and future cruise discount. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Gay & Lesbian Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Alaskan Dream Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
AmaWaterways Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.