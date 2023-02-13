  • Newsletter
Regent Seven Seas France Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 150 Regent Seven Seas France Cruise Reviews

Regent Disappoints

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Mysticmerlin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First time Regent clients here and thoroughly disappointed. The Penthouse suite we stayed in was very nice, but also tired. The Butler service overhyped and unnecessary in our opinion - just canapés delivered daily and a mini bar also topped up daily - only it wasn’t and required reminders. The vast majority of their waiting staff and all of the housekeeping teams were fabulous. The reception ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Very disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Winegeeker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After having a wonderful cruise on the Mariner in June we decided we wanted to book Regent again and what a complete difference between the 2 cruises Most of the staff was very miserable, hardly any staff ever smiled. Shore excursion desk the staff looked like don’t bother me and go away Wifi unacceptable Food compared to Mariner was terrible, i think the chef and food director were ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Lovely cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Really nice cruise, although getting on a bit the ship was well maintained. The food was lovely the staff and service perfect. The internet was awful, the entertainment was Ok but on one occasion brilliant, The Spa is just usury a ridiculous quote of 249 dollars was offered for a deep tissue massage and 140 for my wife to have her nails done, this is just greed and I would avoid the spa on these ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Great Regent Experience, but time for a refurb.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

rabbitflyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Great 10 night cruise through the Med. Pros : Food is excellent, specially the compass rose. Service is where regent excels, just outstanding. Great excursions Bar and beverage options are really good, high quality and plentiful. Ships clientele is really interesting Small ship, so entertainment is pretty limited but ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great ports in Western Med

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

curmudgeon98
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've been interested in trying Regent for some time, and this itinerary caught our eyes as it covered some lesser-visited ports we wanted to see. One thing I hadn't realized is that Mariner was ending the World Cruise in Barcelona immediately prior to our cruise; I think the fact that a large block of the staff turned over in Barcelona (and maybe a few of the others had gotten settled in a ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Poor Customer Service and Value, but Nice Itinerary with Good People

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

CasonaDelPuente
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Introduction There were many wonder experiences on the trip, including arrangements for renewal vows for our guests during the cruise by the captain of the ship, but we were disappointed in the overall value due to the misleading advertising of “luxury perfected” by Regent. I booked my hotels and flights independent of the cruise line on all of our previous cruise experiences with other ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Master Suite

Disappointing Journey on the Amazon River

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

beachlovers817
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary to the Amazon and because we had been on a fantastic cruise on the Regent Explorer last fall. There was no comparison between the 2 experiences and we brought another couple with us on the Voyager after telling them how great Regent is! The cabins & public spaces on the Voyager need to be completely redone but really I think Regent should just sell ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Not a nearly what I had expected.

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Schwarro
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It is hard to compared cruise companies, especially if the itineraries are quite different, but it seems that comparisons between SilverSeas and Regent Seven Seas makes sense. They are both considered Ultra Luxury. We have sailed several times on Silver Seas and have been quite happy. We chose Regent for this trip because of time and itinerary. Relative to SilverSeas, Regent was as or somewhat ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Friendly Crew, Nice Guests, Old Ship

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

albertson100
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are a young 70s couple with 10 Seabourn cruises and several Silver Seas and Tauck cruises under our belt. We chose this cruise pretty much because it was available with a superior suite (Navigator Suite) when Seabourn was sold out. Also, Regent sports itself as "Ultra Luxury" so we though we would give it a try. First the pre-night hotel stay. The Hilton was awful! Pretty beach but ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Navigator Suite

Huge Disappointment

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

CM7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

When we arrived at Barbados there was chaos with the ground agents who didn’t seem to know who was going to which hotel for the first night stay. Luggage was being put into various vans and guests were put on minibuses and after quite a while we set off for the hotel. We were concerned about the luggage as on a previous Regent cruise our luggage had been lost! We arrived at the Accra Beach ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

France Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Explorer France Cruise Reviews
