Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

Went to join the ship at Lima Peru, taking a taxi to the port, we were told that we would have to wait for 2 hours outside the port area as there was no terminal, so we were at the side of the road in a very unpleasant dock area, we were joined by others who were shocked at our treatment, a disabled lady who couldn't stand got a chair from a good samaritan dock worker. Eventually after an ...