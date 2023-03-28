I am writing ths review to make any potential future guests aware of Regent SS Navigator and our miserable experience with the vibrations and noise which we experienced everyday in Suite at the rear of the ship which on some days was so bad that all of the wall and ceiling the panels where all shaking / rattling due to excessive vibration which totally ruined our first Regent seven seas cruise ...
We mostly chose this cruise for the amazing itinerary. Iceland, Norway, Shetland Islands, Amsterdam and Bruges Belgium which did not disappoint. The crew was absolutely amazing, they just couldn’t do enough for us and we’re always asking if there was anything else we needed or wanted. Many knew our names a drink preferences by the third day. We were treated like royalty. Voyager is 23 years old ...
This cruise was the worse. Can you believe the ship actually shut down and no power at 3a. No word from the Bridge, nothing for 4 hours. And then a pathetic apology and nothing more. Breakfast was only cold food and coffee was delayed by an hour. This was totally glossed over by the ship and crew.
Cabin was well worn and certainly not worth the cost. Many stains on the bathroom floor. ...
This was our first cruise experience and it has been a marvelous gift by our son. The chosen itinerary was very interesting, but quite long (3weeks) and we were a bit worried to get bored BUT we didn’t have to be so apprehensive because the days “have flown “fast thanks to the well planned tours and to the valid, involving entertainment activities, even if we have participated only to the evening ...
We have cruised many times before - but this was a step up for us in terms of quality ( and price ) but the all inclusive fare was brilliant . Compared to other cruise experiences I think what you are paying for is space - both in the suite which was a really good size ( and the first time we had more storage than we needed for clothes ) , but also in the public areas where we never had to wait ...
This was a memorial cruise following the deaths of both of our parents. I went with my sister, brother and his wife. We paid $40,000 for the two cabins on the Regent SS Voyager for the trip from Barcelona to Lisbon. June 25 to July 2, 2023. It was not the top quality we had paid for. It was quite disappointing
1. Lack of communications and zero organization regarding flight check ins and ...
There were many wonder experiences on the trip, including arrangements for renewal vows for our guests during the cruise by the captain of the ship, but we were disappointed in the overall value due to the misleading advertising of “luxury perfected” by Regent. I booked my hotels and flights independent of the cruise line on all of our previous cruise experiences with other ...
We were on Splendor, Miami to Lisbon March 28 and it was our second time cruising on this terrific ship. I plan on making this as thorough a review as possible, but also an abbreviated one.
Pre night cruise hotel. As our flights from Savannah to Atlanta (then on to Miami) got so delayed we could not fly into Miami the day before embarkation….can’t comment on the Intercontinental, but am pretty ...
The Regent Seven Seas Splendor is splendid! The ship is an absolute beauty. The decor is fantastic and whoever chose the combination of styles and fabrics should be commended. Everything about the Splendor is first-rate and I believe that is the goal, which is why I'm going to be somewhat nit-picky. My only area of complaint is in food service, which is a bit uneven. The food itself was always ...
We had been attracted to the itinerary of the West Africa coast as this seemed a good opportunity to see less-visited places.
The missed ports were a disappointment, not least because of the flimsy and conflicting excuses and messages offered by ship management. Arguably, had we managed to dock there, these would have been yet another disappointment because almost all of the ship excursions ...