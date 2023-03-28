  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Regent Seven Seas Europe River Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: FandGNYC
Photo Credit: FandGNYC
Photo Credit: FandGNYC
Photo Credit: FandGNYC
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
81 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 81 Regent Seven Seas Europe River Cruise Reviews

Bad Experience on Regent SS Navigator.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

Scouseadonis
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I am writing ths review to make any potential future guests aware of Regent SS Navigator and our miserable experience with the vibrations and noise which we experienced everyday in Suite at the rear of the ship which on some days was so bad that all of the wall and ceiling the panels where all shaking / rattling due to excessive vibration which totally ruined our first Regent seven seas cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Fantastic crew and ports but a couple negatives as well

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

WNcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We mostly chose this cruise for the amazing itinerary. Iceland, Norway, Shetland Islands, Amsterdam and Bruges Belgium which did not disappoint. The crew was absolutely amazing, they just couldn’t do enough for us and we’re always asking if there was anything else we needed or wanted. Many knew our names a drink preferences by the third day. We were treated like royalty. Voyager is 23 years old ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Dead in the water

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

Santonio
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was the worse. Can you believe the ship actually shut down and no power at 3a. No word from the Bridge, nothing for 4 hours. And then a pathetic apology and nothing more. Breakfast was only cold food and coffee was delayed by an hour. This was totally glossed over by the ship and crew. Cabin was well worn and certainly not worth the cost. Many stains on the bathroom floor. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

An unforgettable experience

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

Solare18
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise experience and it has been a marvelous gift by our son. The chosen itinerary was very interesting, but quite long (3weeks) and we were a bit worried to get bored BUT we didn’t have to be so apprehensive because the days “have flown “fast thanks to the well planned tours and to the valid, involving entertainment activities, even if we have participated only to the evening ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Fantastic holiday - vegan food needs a little work

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

hugherj
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have cruised many times before - but this was a step up for us in terms of quality ( and price ) but the all inclusive fare was brilliant . Compared to other cruise experiences I think what you are paying for is space - both in the suite which was a really good size ( and the first time we had more storage than we needed for clothes ) , but also in the public areas where we never had to wait ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Third Class Not 5-Star

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

TX2travler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a memorial cruise following the deaths of both of our parents. I went with my sister, brother and his wife. We paid $40,000 for the two cabins on the Regent SS Voyager for the trip from Barcelona to Lisbon. June 25 to July 2, 2023. It was not the top quality we had paid for. It was quite disappointing 1. Lack of communications and zero organization regarding flight check ins and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Poor Customer Service and Value, but Nice Itinerary with Good People

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

CasonaDelPuente
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Introduction There were many wonder experiences on the trip, including arrangements for renewal vows for our guests during the cruise by the captain of the ship, but we were disappointed in the overall value due to the misleading advertising of “luxury perfected” by Regent. I booked my hotels and flights independent of the cruise line on all of our previous cruise experiences with other ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Master Suite

Great cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

Gpilon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on Splendor, Miami to Lisbon March 28 and it was our second time cruising on this terrific ship. I plan on making this as thorough a review as possible, but also an abbreviated one. Pre night cruise hotel. As our flights from Savannah to Atlanta (then on to Miami) got so delayed we could not fly into Miami the day before embarkation….can’t comment on the Intercontinental, but am pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

SHOULD BE 4.7

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

Uberic21
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Regent Seven Seas Splendor is splendid! The ship is an absolute beauty. The decor is fantastic and whoever chose the combination of styles and fabrics should be commended. Everything about the Splendor is first-rate and I believe that is the goal, which is why I'm going to be somewhat nit-picky. My only area of complaint is in food service, which is a bit uneven. The food itself was always ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Too much wrong and Management didn't care

Review for a Africa Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Kwality1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been attracted to the itinerary of the West Africa coast as this seemed a good opportunity to see less-visited places. The missed ports were a disappointment, not least because of the flimsy and conflicting excuses and messages offered by ship management. Arguably, had we managed to dock there, these would have been yet another disappointment because almost all of the ship excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
Europe River Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Explorer Europe River Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.