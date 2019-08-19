This was suppose to be a 5 star experience but it was anything but. They didn't go to two out of the 10 ports and only gave us $500 coupon for use another trip which we won't use. They had ending problems and didn't let us know that we were only running on 3 engines instead of 4. Missing two ports with useless compensation was not good. Won't be using Regent again. The shore excursions were ...
This new adventure started last October 8th in Civitavecchia (Rome) and ended eight days later in Athens (Greece). Indeed it was too short a time to be able to experience fully all the many amazing things you find and see in each visited port but also there is not enough time to properly get to know and fully enjoy this fantastic vessel, the Regent Seven Seas Voyager!
We left our home country ...
As it claims to be the world most luxurious cruise ship, I chose this cruise trip to celebrate my husband's 60th special birthday with my family, hoping it to be a memorable one but it turned out to be totally disappointing!
Despite my previous arrangement with the cruise co about my husband's birthday before the trip and reminded them again on the first day we boarded the "Explorer" for the ...
Regent doesn't disappoint. From the excellent service to the comfortable stateroom, this is a first-class operation. We visited all of the key Greek destinations, and while some were far more tourist-y than others, the excursions that Regent offers made the most of all of the locations. Food was very good, there was the occasional miss but on a 22 night cruise there is bound to be one or 2 ...
Just returned from the Rome to Athens cruise on the Voyager. Four of us chose this cruise to celebrate two 60th Birthdays. We had Penthouse C cabins on the 8th Deck which were beautiful and our Butler, Bish, was outstanding and so attentive! We ate at all of the dining venues with Prime 7 and Compass Rose being our favorites although they were all outstanding. (I was very confused about a ...
This was our third cruise with Regent and the start of the recent television series in the UK on the ‘Explorer’ had put us in the mood for a luxurious break. We flew from LHR with BA which was fine, and our private transfer was waiting, all good. We were in a Concierge level suite so we had the free previous night’s accommodation included - and the ‘meet and greet’ at the hotel was well ...
Chose this because cruise on explorer last year was great.
Sadly this was a waste of money and took until day six to sort all issues out.
Aft cabin ( 675) intolerable because of vibration. Bought this specifically for balcony size.
Moved to ( downgraded) veranda suite ( 754) Filthy balcony with caulking between teak boards stripping out and staining carpet, clothes shoes. After carpenters ...
Well what a very poor cruise. Regent has gone from elegance to budget. Staff are sloppy. Spill a drink and just walk off. Order a cocktail and end up with anything but what was ordered. Staff seem to not understand English when it suits them. Entertainment zero. Towels thread bare. Even holes in bath towels and mats. Could not believe it. Dress code really? Baseball caps in main dinning room. ...
While we're relatively experienced cruisers (over 200 days on Silversea, 50 on Seabourn) this was only our second Regent trip. On the previous one, Seven Seas Navigator, we loved the relative informality and the quality of the F&B, but were not too impressed by the ship, so were looking forward to experiencing the Seven Seas Voyager.
Overall, this trip warranted a "Good" rating, and we ...
Regent continues to be our cruise line of choice. Everything is taken care of and they do not nickel and dime you.
Staff is very accommodating and service is 1st rate. As soon as your glass is empty someone is offering another drink or glass of wine. Food in all venues was excellent with wonderful choices in Compass main dining room and included availability each night of basics (steak, ...