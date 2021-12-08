After weaving your way through the myriad of COVID questions, such as"Have you been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days?" (Like I'm really going to say yes.) You finally reach the gangway and are on board the Explorer. Finally, you see the incredible artwork, the beautiful common areas and with the welcome aboard glass of champagne in your hand, there is only one question you want to ask: "Which ...
Having had a land trip around S America cancelled, together with friends, we decided to push the boat out, excuse the pun, and treat ourselves to an ultra luxury cruise for once. We have cruised with the more mainstream lines, P&O, Cunard, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity on numerous occasions. We booked at a great price in August 21 for a deluxe veranda suite in no small part due to the vision we ...
My wife and I ( late '50s) have cruised a15-20 times over the years, we did Disney Cruises when our kids were younger and most recently HAL and our first higher-end small ship Crystal prior to COVID. After cruising on Crystal we were sold on the higher-end all-inclusive ships. This was our first time with Reagent and since we paid more than we have ever paid the expectation was high. I am an ...
On dream board after told best cruise brand and ship.Have been cruising since 1990 on numerous cruise lines but first time I have written to a cruise line over a number of major issues.My opinion is don't waste your hard earned money .Their response was as i prophesied a series of excuses.My main complaints were about the lack of more than one vegetarian options in many of the restaurants and ...
We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Booked this cruise 2 years after our last Regent Cruise, which ended in February of 2020 in San Francisco. And, yes, we all know what happened then. I was so happy at the time that the cruise was so far out in 2022, that surely COVID would be done by then. Well, of course, just as we were trying to figure out what to do, Omicron hit and hard. The CDC issued a warning not to cruise, and we ...
We have cruised with Regent many times and having been on their Southampton to Barcelona trip in September 2021 (the second cruise after restart) we had such a lovely time we immediately booked to join our friend on their 'Icons of the Caribbean' trip - 14 days from Miami to Miami. Lovely itinerary and we were so excited.
Then of course Omicron hit - fast spreading even to the fully vaccinated ...
Dear cruisers,
Before I start with my review I would like to point out that the comments, observations and feelings in this review are personal and belong to this specific Caribbean cruise that started on January 13th and ending on the 24th on board the Regent SS Splendor.
This was a cruise that should've happened more than 1 1/2 years ago but because of the pandemic was canceled and ...
Regent is one of our favorite cruise lines and we heard they were launching a new ship with a cruise in and out of Miami . We decided that because we live in Florida that a cruise in and out of our home state would be easy, even off for whatever reason even if we ended up testing positive for Covid . Worst case they would tell us to go home and quarantine ..
We booked when we were told no ...
While we are not new cruisers we have never sailed on Regent Seven Seas. We chose this cruise based on the fact we liked the itinerary and wanted to try this particular cruise before we sail on a much longer cruise in 2022 with Regent. We had read many things about Regent Seven Seas, watched several videos and of course read much on CruiseCritic. Both of us had a difficult time believing all we ...