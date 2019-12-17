Cruise was satisfactory, however the staff was inadequate and inexperienced. We were disappointed that there seemed to be no serious attempt at providing the social experience or entertainment experience that had been advertised and promised. We were continually told that the staff was short due to covid.
We were continually asked by the staff how we wanted something, food or service, then ...
We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Good 2 days in Sydney before embarking. Excellent ports of call. Butler and room staff were perfect! Captain and staff were friendly, professional, informative, and reassuring. Restaurants and food, including in-room service, were exciting and well presented. Can't imagine how butler service could be improved. Entertainment was good, not excellent. Staff night was the best. So good to see ...
This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned?
1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed.
2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
Reason of choosing this cruise because it would bring us to parts of the world which we wanted to see. The route was one we believed was an attractive one, and turned out to be so. Lots of ports but also sea days could be enjoyed. Being on board ment meeting other guests and enjoying the warm embracing of the employees which were so incredibly friendly. Next to that and the every day big ...
We had been looking to circumnavigate Australia for years and were delighted when we saw this itinerary on Regent. We'd seen others but they were always over the holidays and weren't keen to be away at that time. It was amazing to see the entire continent -- intriguing history, friendly people, amazing wildlife -- plus Bali and Papua New Guinea to boot. What's not to like?
Navigator is a ship ...
I wanted to experience Regent and I love the tropical waters.
This was a first class experience. The Dining is First Class - anything you can possibly imagine. The cocktails were only restricted by my waistline. Service is amazing. Our suite 1002 was lovely and spacious.
The shows were again first class. Great amazing dancers. Just wish it started at 9pm instead of 9.30.
I cant ...
The stern vibration is still an issue, especially coming into port early morning, good wake up call is how we managed it.
The cabins are basically the same, very comfortable and was kept very clean.
The wait staff, food and wine was excellent. There was not a meal we didn't enjoy, and we did the back to back, so even after a month of menus, Chief kept serving up a variety of choices. ...
Choose this cruise because it is Regent. Also the itinerary matched what we were looking for and the timing was great.
Great itinerary. The service on the ship was great. The food was great. The people were great. We will probably not cruise on the Navigator again unless the itinerary overcomes the lack of a forward observation lounge and the vibration and engine noise. I should mention that ...
We were excited to take this cruise because we wanted to visit the Amazon.
Additionally friends had told us how wonderful Regent Cruise lines is
The shore trips were marginal and poorly executed. The guides were extremely inexperienced and lacked knowledge
The best bird sightings were at the zoo in Manaus. Not what we expected.
The food was barely average. It lacked creativity and ...