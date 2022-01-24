Having had a land trip around S America cancelled, together with friends, we decided to push the boat out, excuse the pun, and treat ourselves to an ultra luxury cruise for once. We have cruised with the more mainstream lines, P&O, Cunard, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity on numerous occasions. We booked at a great price in August 21 for a deluxe veranda suite in no small part due to the vision we ...
After weaving your way through the myriad of COVID questions, such as"Have you been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days?" (Like I'm really going to say yes.) You finally reach the gangway and are on board the Explorer. Finally, you see the incredible artwork, the beautiful common areas and with the welcome aboard glass of champagne in your hand, there is only one question you want to ask: "Which ...
My wife and I ( late '50s) have cruised a15-20 times over the years, we did Disney Cruises when our kids were younger and most recently HAL and our first higher-end small ship Crystal prior to COVID. After cruising on Crystal we were sold on the higher-end all-inclusive ships. This was our first time with Reagent and since we paid more than we have ever paid the expectation was high. I am an ...
Overall, I (solo traveler) had a nice time. However, midway through the cruise I went to the Observation Lounge for a drink after dinner. The server came over to take my order, but then reminded me of the dress code (see below). I was extremely confused as I was wearing a white blouse, black skirt, and heels. I asked him to clarify, but he just repeated himself. After bringing me my drink, I felt ...
On dream board after told best cruise brand and ship.Have been cruising since 1990 on numerous cruise lines but first time I have written to a cruise line over a number of major issues.My opinion is don't waste your hard earned money .Their response was as i prophesied a series of excuses.My main complaints were about the lack of more than one vegetarian options in many of the restaurants and ...
We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
We have cruised with Regent many times and having been on their Southampton to Barcelona trip in September 2021 (the second cruise after restart) we had such a lovely time we immediately booked to join our friend on their 'Icons of the Caribbean' trip - 14 days from Miami to Miami. Lovely itinerary and we were so excited.
Then of course Omicron hit - fast spreading even to the fully vaccinated ...
Booked this cruise 2 years after our last Regent Cruise, which ended in February of 2020 in San Francisco. And, yes, we all know what happened then. I was so happy at the time that the cruise was so far out in 2022, that surely COVID would be done by then. Well, of course, just as we were trying to figure out what to do, Omicron hit and hard. The CDC issued a warning not to cruise, and we ...
A HUGE thanks to Regent and especially the crew of the RSSC Splendor - some of whom hadn’t been off the ship since July-21 - for a lovely return to cruising. Our last cruise was in Jan/Feb-20 on the RSSC Explorer. This one had been booked for Jan-21.
Despite the backdrop of the latest manifestation of Covid - Omicron - from start to finish we felt safer on Splendor than back food shopping in ...
The cruise business has been hit hard in the era of Covid. The fleet has been moth-balled and the staff reassigned or employed elsewhere for many months.
I am scratching my head and trying to figure out how after this long hiatus, that the staff of Seven Seas Splendor was able to deliver a truly flawless experience.
The ship was impeccable. The staff was remarkable. Every employee ...