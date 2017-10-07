Chose this cruise because of previous reviews& wanting to try an upscale cruise. Extremely disappointed due to cancelation of excursions even before encountering Fiona! This ship may have been renovated recently but that did not prevent two backups of our shower within our 11 day stay. There was confusion among staff, lots of them around but not much getting done! There is a lack of supervision as ...
We chose this cruise to visit ports that we had not been to and to see the fall colors. Because we live in Florida, we had forgotten how cold and rainy it gets this time of year. Of course the cruise company does NOT have control of those elements. This is our first cruise since I joined cruise Critics. I did not know how to contact the other members for the meet and mingle events, therefore ...
The destinations and season were both of interest to my wife and myself. Since it's a small ship (490 passengers) entertainment is constrained. The performers did a good job in a small space. The ports were good and some are only accessible by small ships.
The food was excellent, fresh, tasty and served efficiently. Beverages were included as usual with Regent with a good selection and they ...
We have traveled with Regent for over 200 days in the past 5 years. We love the service, the staterooms, and crew. Each trip brings a different adventure. Life aboard a cruise ship is not perfect, but it is certainly "next to perfect". We board again on Friday for the Amazon.
The Mariner is scheduled to go in for redecorating in March. It's time! The majority of the staterooms are tired ...
We travelled out from the UK the day before departure for this cruise and were booked into the Sheraton at Montreal airport. The ground staff (which was one very nice lady) met us at the airport but did not assist us with our luggage even those with walking difficulties. They walked us half way round the airport and showed us where to line up for the hotel shuttle bus. This bus covered more than ...
We took this cruise because of 2 nights in New York City. Although never having sailed with Regent, we were pleasantly surprised. Excellent service by all staff. The ship was not full so staff had more time to visit with passengers. The captain, Serena Melani, was frequently out and about visiting with passengers. Senior restaurant staff were often seen cleaning tables.
I was very ...
We wanted to stay closer to home and had never been to some of the cities on this itinerary. What a beautiful time to see the New England foliage and learn about several Canadian cities/towns.
The staff could not have been friendlier and more accommodating. This trip had the best entertainment on the off nights of the production cast.
The restaurant servers were hardworking, but missed ...
The Problems with this cruise began about 2 months prior to sailing. The itinerary was changed. What we were told there was a problem with the Coast Guard, whales, the speed the ship could travel. Stops at Gaspésie and Charlottetown Canada were removed and Corner Brook and Sydney were added. During the cruise it was announced that we were not going to stop at Corner Brook but would stay an ...
We chose the Regent because of all the reviews of how great it is but frankly we would not book this cruise line again It is way overpriced!
We are paying the minimum for an H category cabin $16,000!
This is our 12th cruise and we are experienced cruisers and favor Oceania far superior - more fun
We are now cruising out of Sydney Nova Scotia to Halifax on Here is our 5 day review so ...
We chose this cruise line because of a prior 5star experience sailing 10 years ago. which we absolutely loved.
Our most recent sailing was on a very tired ship. The furnishings were worn, with stains and tears in some of the cabins. The television system was almost insignificant because there were no channels, but the cable system lacked sophistication. We were informed that several of the ...