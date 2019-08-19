Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...
2 Years later than originally planned but so worth the wait.
I would have given my review 5 stars but we were on a 17 night back to back cruise and the first week was not quite as expected.
This was due to 2 large corporate American groups onboard - not what I was expecting on a Regent Cruise, and from what I can gather is not normal for Regent? It did not have the feel of a holiday cruise ...
We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations.
Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
We chose this cruise as we had previously cruised on Regent Seven Seas Voyager and enjoyed it very much. Unfortunately we found that it did not live up to our expectations.
The food in La Veranda was average, Compass Rose was better and the service good but unfortunately we were very disappointed in Sette Mari which was our favourite on our previous cruise. The specialty restaurants were okay ...
As it claims to be the world most luxurious cruise ship, I chose this cruise trip to celebrate my husband's 60th special birthday with my family, hoping it to be a memorable one but it turned out to be totally disappointing!
Despite my previous arrangement with the cruise co about my husband's birthday before the trip and reminded them again on the first day we boarded the "Explorer" for the ...
Chose this because cruise on explorer last year was great.
Sadly this was a waste of money and took until day six to sort all issues out.
Aft cabin ( 675) intolerable because of vibration. Bought this specifically for balcony size.
Moved to ( downgraded) veranda suite ( 754) Filthy balcony with caulking between teak boards stripping out and staining carpet, clothes shoes. After carpenters ...
Regent continues to be our cruise line of choice. Everything is taken care of and they do not nickel and dime you.
Staff is very accommodating and service is 1st rate. As soon as your glass is empty someone is offering another drink or glass of wine. Food in all venues was excellent with wonderful choices in Compass main dining room and included availability each night of basics (steak, ...
Well what a very poor cruise. Regent has gone from elegance to budget. Staff are sloppy. Spill a drink and just walk off. Order a cocktail and end up with anything but what was ordered. Staff seem to not understand English when it suits them. Entertainment zero. Towels thread bare. Even holes in bath towels and mats. Could not believe it. Dress code really? Baseball caps in main dinning room. ...
Husband, son and I have been cruising for over 25 years. Ages are 63, 56 and 23. It is our favorite vacation thing to do. Started on Carnival (actually met my husband on the old Celebration) and moved on up from there. About eight years ago, we tried Celebrity and that was that. It became our favorite cruise line. So other than the occasional inexpensive three or four day trip to the Bahamas ...
While we're relatively experienced cruisers (over 200 days on Silversea, 50 on Seabourn) this was only our second Regent trip. On the previous one, Seven Seas Navigator, we loved the relative informality and the quality of the F&B, but were not too impressed by the ship, so were looking forward to experiencing the Seven Seas Voyager.
Overall, this trip warranted a "Good" rating, and we ...