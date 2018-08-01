  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Regent Seven Seas Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

91 reviews

1-10 of 91 Regent Seven Seas Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Covid 19

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruisers679
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I fully agree with previous comments made re this cruise apart from the comments re Pacific Rim Restaurant. Overall the food was very good although there was a tendency in Compass Rose for the main course being served luke warm. The entainment in the theatre was not up to the standard expected but the duo singing in the Splendor Bar were very good The Cruise Director's contribution was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Nice but didn't meet our expectations

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
mtglassylady
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed from Amsterdam to New York. The ship was great. It is small which I liked but it would have been nice to have more public space with more comfortable chairs. The remodel they did in June was lovely but more focused on design instead of comfort. Our room was lovely and was in a great location. I LOVED the walk-in closet and bathroom. Room Service food service was EXCELLENT...always ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Spectacular Norway Cruise

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Grenelefe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of our prior excellent experience on Regent, including the Navigator and because of the interesting, 20 day itinerary. Exploring 10 ports in Norway was eye-opening, getting to know the culture some, the immaculateness everywhere, the Norwegian friendliness and their commitment to the environment. Murmansk, Russia was a forgettable industrial, gray, crumbling city. ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Window Suite

What a great experience

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
stu4kim
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Went on Baltic cruise on 22 July 2019. We started at Copenhagen and finished in Stockholm, visiting Rostock, Tallinn, St Petersburg, Helsinki. We have sailed with regent before and with Seabourn. I must say this was our best ever cruise to date. The ship is beautiful with lots of space, well laid out and felt very luxurious. We eat at all of the speciality restaurants which included the Pacific ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Be careful about what you let them book on your behalf.

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dhunger
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of its itinerary. This was my first time on Regent. I usually do Princess. If you want to try Regent, start with another ship. The Navigator is old, small, has very little entertainment during the night or day and the decor is average at best. One of my biggest problem with this cruise line is their costs to book your hotel and airport transfers. They pay for your ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Traveled with children

The Perfect Ship?

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cAPS lOCK oN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had tried to get a group of friends together to tour the British Isles for a few years, but it never happened. My wife and I decided to take a British Isles cruise on Regent's Explorer instead, and are very glad we did. We used the included business class to arrive in Southampton a day early. We mainly used the day to shake off jet lag, and the next day used the hotel's complimentary car ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Personal and responsive service

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Carnbee cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent cruise. Major issue with significant food allergy management at start but response from three people ( restaurant manager, dining reservation staff member and head waiter in Compass Rose ) completely resolved situation and ensured a smooth and seamless service for the remainder of cruise. This was professionalism at its best in this setting. Really no strong complaints about ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Summer in Saint Petersburg August 14-24, 2018

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Brownie54
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a marvelous time on this cruise. It was our first time on the Explorer, after having sailed on the Voyager (once) and the Navigator (World Cruise 2017 and Cape Town to Rio 2018). Things got off to a bit of a rough start at the Copenhagen Marriott. The morning of embarkation the restaurant was swamped with a very long line for breakfast, and bus #1 delivered us to the wrong ship in the ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Mixed

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Augres
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We thought the ship was gorgeous and the suites were great. However our shower backed up and flooded our bathroom until it was finally fixed on day 6. Certain things struck me odd. On the TV it welcomed only my husband when we booked as a couple. The food was not anything special. We gave up on room service as it was always cold. Never had that problem on other ships. The staff was very nice ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

To the Top of Europe and Beyond

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Jammusan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to celebrate our Silver Wedding and we chose Regent as we have sailed with them previously. We like the all inclusive nature of this company. Yes, you look at the headline price and wince but you never have to pay for anything thereafter – all drinks, gratuities, excursions etc are included. Only spa treatments and shop purchases are not covered. We spent $27.00 over the ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

