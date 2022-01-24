We had been on Regent Seven Seas Navigator before and had a great cruise. Everything was perfect, so when this cruise came up from Miami to Miami on Mariner into the Amazon, we booked the trip and looked so much forward to go. But already the first evening there was problems to go into the restaurant. They didn't have enough seat for people and we had to wait, for quite some time. It happened more ...
I was invited by a group of travelers who get together and go somewhere every year. I was excited about going on this cruise mostly because I wanted to cruise up the East coast and Canada and had never sailed with Regent. We all booked veranda/suites 16 in total. The ship was small in comparison, well maintained and clean. The staff from the Captain down was very friendly, accessible and ...
We took this cruise because of the ports and the unique itinerary, sailing from Miami to Montreal. We were excited because the excursions were included, so we didn’t have to arrange them ourselves. Before the ship left Miami, the Great Stirrup Cay port was cancelled, as well as Fernandina Beach, and Freeport, Bahamas and Jacksonville, FL were substituted. Freeport was a rundown port, and the ...
We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary, which unfortunately changed several times. some of which i could understand and others not so much.
The Navigator is a small ship and is quite an old lady, but saying that we had a great time onboard with a great crew and really nice fellow passengers.
The food choice was the largest I have ever seen aboard any ship and was mostly very good with ...
We chose this cruise as a 70 birthday present to each other. 26 night cruise including the Amazon. Booked a conceige cabin, so had a pre- cruise hotel. Lovely room but stuck in a residential area, long queue to check and poor luke warm breakfast. Never had such a long wait to board, even had a wait to even join the queue. The poorest standard cabin, I have had on a cruise ship. Cracked, chipped ...
Having had a land trip around S America cancelled, together with friends, we decided to push the boat out, excuse the pun, and treat ourselves to an ultra luxury cruise for once. We have cruised with the more mainstream lines, P&O, Cunard, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity on numerous occasions. We booked at a great price in August 21 for a deluxe veranda suite in no small part due to the vision we ...
After weaving your way through the myriad of COVID questions, such as"Have you been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days?" (Like I'm really going to say yes.) You finally reach the gangway and are on board the Explorer. Finally, you see the incredible artwork, the beautiful common areas and with the welcome aboard glass of champagne in your hand, there is only one question you want to ask: "Which ...
A HUGE thanks to Regent and especially the crew of the RSSC Splendor - some of whom hadn’t been off the ship since July-21 - for a lovely return to cruising. Our last cruise was in Jan/Feb-20 on the RSSC Explorer. This one had been booked for Jan-21.
Despite the backdrop of the latest manifestation of Covid - Omicron - from start to finish we felt safer on Splendor than back food shopping in ...
The cruise business has been hit hard in the era of Covid. The fleet has been moth-balled and the staff reassigned or employed elsewhere for many months.
I am scratching my head and trying to figure out how after this long hiatus, that the staff of Seven Seas Splendor was able to deliver a truly flawless experience.
The ship was impeccable. The staff was remarkable. Every employee ...
Pre-travel: Regent communicated clearly and timely on any and all requirements, protocols, etc.
Embarkation: Very smooth check-in process given the circumstances.
Food/ Drink:
-The quality of some ingredients seemed to be a notch below what we have experienced in the past. Examples: Breakfast fruits, salads at lunch and dinner, as well as inconsistent steak cuts. On the contrary, all of ...