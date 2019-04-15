We chose this cruise because it had ports on Singapore, Indonesia and Australia. We had read many great reviews about Regent having sailed on Oceania the sister company now owned by NCL. This ship was supposed to be a trip of life time. Embarkation was delayed due to disorganized by Regent at the port in Singapore. When we finally were bused to the port passengers were still getting off. ...
We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this ensured that the ship and us did not got stuck in 14-days of quarantine somewhere. Regent did the right thing and was more than generous with the refund and future cruise discount. The ...
We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. We have cruised a lot. In a nutshell, the ship itself met our expectations. Comfortable. Clean. Staff friendly and helpful. Food very good. Entertainment good. Our only disappointment were the excursions -- unless you pay extra, you get mediocre excursions -- mostly long bus rides. But the poor rating has nothing to do with the excursions. ...
We would strongly recommend that passengers considering a cruise choose Regent Seven Seas Cruises!
There are so many reasons that make a Regent cruise outstanding and a cut above the competitors:
• Perfect Size Ships: typically, 700-750 passengers. Not too big…not too small. On Regent you can always find others to share the experience without feeling lost, but you can also be very ...
Cruised in December 2019, departing n arriving Singapore (14-days) on the Regent SS Voyager. Our family comprised 6 adults - several of us are veteran luxury cruisers, one of us is a first-timer.
We had heard good things about Regent SS, and decided to give the Voyager a try. My most recent luxury cruise was on the Seabourn Encore, so I’ll use that as a reference point for my review of the ...
In Autumn 2018 we travelled from Athens to Dubai on Seabourn. For Fall 2019 my wife wanted us to complete the journey, starting in Dubai and ending in Singapore. So we picked Regent's Voyager for that 20 day journey, beginning November 16, 2019.
A bit about us: we are later middle-aged, and one of us still works with, happily, a generous vacation allotment which allows usually two cruises ...
We chose this cruise as it had an interesting itinerary and we were interested in hearing the on board speakers from Frontline America TV who were all excellent in every way
We found the ship very dated and in need of an upgrade
The food in all restaurants was of high quality
The selection of wines was very good
The entertainment was of normal standard on board
The service was ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary, to visit places that would be difficult to get to otherwise. We had previously visited Japan, and one of us had been on an overland trip to Alaska. This was our 6th cruise and our second Regent. We decided to do the more expensive pre-cruise excursion which took in the Mt Fuji area.
The pre-cruise itinerary was quite good, but unfortunately we had a very ...
We chose this cruise for its interesting itinerary, which included calling at Petropavlovsk, Russia, en route from Tokyo to Alaska. We also had a three night pre-cruise package included.
For reasons best known to themselves Regent flew us from London Heathrow to Tokyo Narita via Doha on Qatar Airways. A rather circuitous route, when LHR to Tokyo direct would have been a much shorter flying ...
We have traveled extensively but are new to cruising. This was our second cruise both on Regent, I would rate the first an A and this one a B-.
Cabin: The newly refurbished cabin was beautiful and the housekeeping was phenomenal. Housekeeping not only did their job well they also were very interested that we were happy & enjoying ourselves. Unfortunately our toilet overflowed which wasn't ...