Regent Seven Seas Asia Cruise Reviews

View from my cabin’s bed
Photo of ship
In Banff national park prior to Rocky Mountaineer trip
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
75 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 75 Regent Seven Seas Asia Cruise Reviews

Dirty ship, horrible food-Waste of money

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Asia

User Avatar
Saavy traveler
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because it had ports on Singapore, Indonesia and Australia. We had read many great reviews about Regent having sailed on Oceania the sister company now owned by NCL. This ship was supposed to be a trip of life time. Embarkation was delayed due to disorganized by Regent at the port in Singapore. When we finally were bused to the port passengers were still getting off. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Bali to Hong Kong, nope only Bali to Bangkok due to Coronavirus

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
Mike&Patty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this ensured that the ship and us did not got stuck in 14-days of quarantine somewhere. Regent did the right thing and was more than generous with the refund and future cruise discount. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

All inclusive? Well, maybe not so much ...

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
jodojackers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. We have cruised a lot. In a nutshell, the ship itself met our expectations. Comfortable. Clean. Staff friendly and helpful. Food very good. Entertainment good. Our only disappointment were the excursions -- unless you pay extra, you get mediocre excursions -- mostly long bus rides. But the poor rating has nothing to do with the excursions. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Goes the Extra Mile for its Passengers

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
cehanlon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We would strongly recommend that passengers considering a cruise choose Regent Seven Seas Cruises! There are so many reasons that make a Regent cruise outstanding and a cut above the competitors: • Perfect Size Ships: typically, 700-750 passengers. Not too big…not too small. On Regent you can always find others to share the experience without feeling lost, but you can also be very ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Could have been Excellent

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
EYeo
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruised in December 2019, departing n arriving Singapore (14-days) on the Regent SS Voyager. Our family comprised 6 adults - several of us are veteran luxury cruisers, one of us is a first-timer. We had heard good things about Regent SS, and decided to give the Voyager a try. My most recent luxury cruise was on the Seabourn Encore, so I’ll use that as a reference point for my review of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Disappointing--lots of glitches; not up to standard

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
ON cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

In Autumn 2018 we travelled from Athens to Dubai on Seabourn. For Fall 2019 my wife wanted us to complete the journey, starting in Dubai and ending in Singapore. So we picked Regent's Voyager for that 20 day journey, beginning November 16, 2019. A bit about us: we are later middle-aged, and one of us still works with, happily, a generous vacation allotment which allows usually two cruises ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Delicious Food

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
Cornici
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it had an interesting itinerary and we were interested in hearing the on board speakers from Frontline America TV who were all excellent in every way We found the ship very dated and in need of an upgrade The food in all restaurants was of high quality The selection of wines was very good The entertainment was of normal standard on board The service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Parts were excellent, but a few disappointments

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Asia

User Avatar
candrey
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary, to visit places that would be difficult to get to otherwise. We had previously visited Japan, and one of us had been on an overland trip to Alaska. This was our 6th cruise and our second Regent. We decided to do the more expensive pre-cruise excursion which took in the Mt Fuji area. The pre-cruise itinerary was quite good, but unfortunately we had a very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Stormy crossing

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Asia

User Avatar
JenHen
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for its interesting itinerary, which included calling at Petropavlovsk, Russia, en route from Tokyo to Alaska. We also had a three night pre-cruise package included. For reasons best known to themselves Regent flew us from London Heathrow to Tokyo Narita via Doha on Qatar Airways. A rather circuitous route, when LHR to Tokyo direct would have been a much shorter flying ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Second Time Not a Charm (Tokyo - Tokyo)

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Asia

User Avatar
RetiredandTravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have traveled extensively but are new to cruising. This was our second cruise both on Regent, I would rate the first an A and this one a B-. Cabin: The newly refurbished cabin was beautiful and the housekeeping was phenomenal. Housekeeping not only did their job well they also were very interested that we were happy & enjoying ourselves. Unfortunately our toilet overflowed which wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Asia Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Voyager Asia Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Asia Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Asia Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Asia Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer Asia Cruise Reviews
