  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Regent Seven Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews

Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
149 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 149 Regent Seven Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews

good not great, not as advertised.

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
Sammi11700
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Cruise was satisfactory, however the staff was inadequate and inexperienced. We were disappointed that there seemed to be no serious attempt at providing the social experience or entertainment experience that had been advertised and promised. We were continually told that the staff was short due to covid. We were continually asked by the staff how we wanted something, food or service, then ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Traveled with disabled person

RSSC Mariner is a little gem of the sea

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
Cruise Diva77
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on the Mariner twice in Alaska. I must admit I am a cruise writer and went on her to write a review. She was my sixth RSSC cruise and I've loved them all. Why? Because Regent has style. It's chic, but not pretentious. The dress code is comfortable chic and easy to abide by. Most of the food is exceptional. We always have found the service tops. Sure there hasn't been a lot of night ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Regent vs. Oceania

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
bruisin' and cruisin'
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Here's how we would (and do) compare Regent to Oceania. The ship was lovely, our cabin was spacious, and the walk-in closet was more than sufficient. In addition, the service was very good, albeit not quite up to what we have come to expect on Oceania. The showroom and shows were every bit as good as Oceania. The entertainment director, Andy, was the best we have ever had and we met some really ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

It Was A 6-Star Cruise For Us

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
Walk Softly
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have read recent reviews of cruises on the Mariner that cast doubt on the exceptionable quality of the cruise experience on this ship. In part, my motivation for writing this review is to balance what has been written by some others (and to reinforce the positive reviews of the Mariner Alaska cruises that also appear in CruiseCritic). I travelled with my two adult daughters for a 7 day Alaska ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

EXCELLENT GETAWAY WITH THE HUBBY

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
Kossis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My travel agent booked this cruise for myself and my husband. I did not read any reviews on about this cruise or ship until after we had already booked the tour. As we trust our agent very much. However, after reading the reviews, I was quite upset and almost ready to cancel the getaway all together. I am very happy that we didn't cancel and went on this cruise. Although we read in many ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Horizon View Suite

More positives than negatives, great weather helped make it a good trip

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
chla
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Some friends our ours recommended this cruise after they had taken it and loved it. We booked it through the travel arm of a large retail enterprise, which was probably a mistake. Prior to the cruise, there were several communication glitches, but I don't know whether that was the fault of the travel "agent" or Regent. In the end, the glitches mostly worked out, but it was a frustrating start ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

All-Inclusive 'Quiet' Luxury Cruise

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
SusanAElder
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed on Regent's 'sister' line, Oceania Cruises, several times and have had excellent experiences, so when we were searching for a higher end cruise line to Alaska and found Regent and learned it was all-inclusive, we decided to give them a try. Overall it was a good experience but I would not rate the experience as highly as I have rated the Oceania cruises we have experienced. Ship: ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Wonderful Cruise needing better entertainment

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
katieaz
10+ Cruises

This is a terrific cruise line. The staff was a wonderful cruise. Every meal delicious; prepared and presented beautifuly. The suite was very well appointed and the room attendant took spotless care. The only disappointment was the lack of entertainment. It was very hard to find live musical entertainment early in the evening. It seemed all of the music was at off hour and you had to hunt to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Not as advertised! TWO STARS

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
RMAVISM
6-10 Cruises

Recently completed a 7 day Alaske cruise on Regent's Seven Seas Mariner. My wife and I had planned this trip for several years and finally decided to travel this past July (2019). We chose Regent at the suggestion of our Agent. On receipt of their sales brochure we "poured" over the information and decided it was time to "treat" ourselves to a high end cruise. We purchase the cruise for ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Regent Is Not A "6" Star Cruise line

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
pesico
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We selected Regent because we have friends who highly recommended Regent as the best in the business. We were a party of 9 on this cruise to Alaska. 1 Grand Suite, 3 Penthouse Suites, and 1 Concierge Suite. The cabins were very nice although the Grand Suite had A/C problems from the start and took repair on several occasions. This should have been repaired prior to boarding. All other ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a cruise

Alaska Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Mariner Alaska Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Alaska Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Alaska Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.