Quebec City to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
214 reviews

1-10 of 214 Quebec City to the USA Cruise Reviews

Worst Coffee at Sea -- RCL Cost cutting is very evident. Not the old Silversea

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Silver Shadow

PaulMCO
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There are no bad cruises, for us they are adequate to excellent. However, I am writing this review while drinking what is perhaps the worst coffee at Sea on Silver Shadow. The saga of the bad coffee at sea pretty much sums up the cruise experience. This is our 4th Silversea cruise and we generally like a small ship experience. Besides SS we have cruised on Crystal, Oceania, Seabourn and Regent. ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Not ready for prime time

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

Jtkoehler2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Good stuff first, food was good the dining service staff Cynthia and Sandeep were awesome. Our room Stewart Clarke very friendly did a great job. PEI tour was great. That was the reason we went. My wife is big fan of the Ann of green gables. Getting on was the normal made house stuff you get while getting on a big ship. The tours :Cabot trail was a few stops enclosing a stop at a closed ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Crystal Serenity, Quebec to Miami (October 21 to November 2, 2023)

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

cruise-otter
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In October 2023, my wife and I took the Crystal Serenity’s 12-day cruise along the east coast of Canada and the United States. We’ve frequently cruised on this ship since 2010. Though the Crystal Serenity is now on its third owner, it’s better than ever. I rate this cruise as outstanding (an overall “5” on a scale of 5). My score is based on the high quality of (1) remodeled, enlarged ...
Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear cruise-otter, Welcome back! We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a spectacular one. We deeply value your trust in choosing to sail again with Crystal. Our...

Sail Date: October 2023

Exceptional in every way

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Explora I

noeldawn
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Amazing journey from Quebec City to Miami aboard the beautiful Explora 1. First off , this is a beautiful vessel. Elegant, sophisticated with a great vibe. The ship exudes quality at every turn without being pretentious. We have travelled on most cruise lines including all the lux brands and I have to say this new ship and new brand is impressive. Staff was incredibly friendly and attentive. My ...
Sail Date: October 2023

The Anti-Cruise Cruise Line

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Explora I

artbcpa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have postponed writing this review in hopes that Explora Journeys would learn from their mistakes and make significant changes to their operations. After reading onboard comments as well as the reviews here on Cruise Critic, I guess I shouldn't be surprised. Their whole mentality is, we are a different kind of cruise line. Indeed, they are. All reviews are the personal opinion of the author. ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Crystal Serenity Sets the Standard for Luxury

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

brennand
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see the fall foliage and get back to sailing on Crystal. The cruise exceeded our expectations. The ship has been updated and was in great shape. Our Junior Penthouse was comfortable, well-appointed and filled with every luxury we wanted. The service on Serenity was top-notch. From the moment we boarded the ship we felt like were home. The embarkation was smooth and seamless. We ...
Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Brennand, Welcome back to Crystal. We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was an exceptional one! Our unique offerings onboard are curated for the most discerning...

Sail Date: October 2023

Just too crowded

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Joy

Hartman0610
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The food was mostly okay… the ship was over crowded and many guests couldn’t even see the shows due to not enough showing to accommodate all guests. We chose this cruise as it stopped in my husband’s home town of Cornerbrook NL. Of course this was our favorite stop on the cruise. The excursions were okay but not worth the costs. The excursion in Sydney consisted of a woman talking about how ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

A nice ship with potential

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Joy

MrAlaska
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The Norwegian Joy is a pretty nice ship with potential to be provide quality experiences. The staff on ship is quite upbeat and pleasant. Restaurants and facilities are closed more than open, there is no quality information in rooms regarding amenities or hours of operation, and there are incredibly long lines for everything. When booking you can pay $200 extra for high speed internet, multiple ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Loved the Cruise - Disappointed with the Joy

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Joy

lv2cr00z
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary as it included Newfoundland and Saguenay. Ports were all great. Loved the itinerary. We have completed over 20 cruises and this was our 5th on NCL. We have always enjoyed the entertainment and while the food has not always been the best at sea, we have always enjoyed the specialty restaurants and the main dining areas have been good to very good. We ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Kings of nickel and dimeing to death!!

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Joy

Ibemkee1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Only a few well priced cruises in Canada to see the fall foliage. I am even a travel agent and wow not impressed at all. Goods: Checking in was fast. Ship in good overall condition. Virtual Family cabin nice size. Bads: Nickel and dime everything!!!! Want a outside towel— charge 2 ginger ales 8.87 already paid gratuity in my fees. Why are we being charged an ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

