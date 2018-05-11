We had an amazing trip! This was our first ever cruise. The Quark and ship teams made us feel so welcome. Amazing scenery and wildlife viewings (we saw 3 polar bears, walruses, reindeer, a bearded seal, a brief glimpse of an arctic fox and numerous seabirds), food was excellent, organisation of activities was very streamlined and onboard lectures very interesting and informative. David Burton ...
We were fortunate to have amazing weather, so the planned portion of our cruise was excellent. Helicopter operations were possible every day, I believe, although a damaged part (one bolt!) meant the second helicopter was taken out of rotation late in the week. Still, every aviation-based activity except Alpine Kayaking (a paid extra excursion for a small group) was offered to every group of ...
So we booked this cruise prior to the first sailing of the ultramarine. We got a substantial discount for paying in advance and were upgraded to a terrace suite.
I'll start with the good.
Our room was beautiful. Very well appointed, even a heated floor in the bathroom. The fit and finish were top notch. We had two televisions in our room and we even had a tub. There was lots of closet ...
Southern Greenland has been a top priority for me ever since I flew over it on a flight from Keflavik to Boston. It looked spectacular from the air and was spectacular as I experienced it on Quark's Ultramarine ship. Quark planned a number of excursion experiences to let me and others enjoy the natural wonders close up, not just from on board the Ultramarine. Quark's helicopters permitted us to ...
We chose Quark ,as we had travelled with them before, and found them very professional and knowledgeable ,with safety first and foremost. and travelling to places where a lot of ships dont go.All staff members treated us like we were family ,and were always on hand to help us with any questions that we wanted to ask. the restaurant staff were caring and always willing to make sure that we were ...
I have travelled with Noble Caledonia before and on this ship The Hebrides are always interesting the islands are all different some are spectacular and the weather is different too Some islands are easier to get on than others The Noble Caledonia Expedition Team were very good at rearranging things to suit the weather and the landings on the islands we got to nearly all the places on the ...