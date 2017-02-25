  • Newsletter
Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera) to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
44 reviews

1-10 of 44 Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera) to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Loved the ship, staff and the canal!

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
RM0691
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first Lindblad and first cruise of any kind. Ships was a nice size with <100 guests. Easy to get around it. I would put the median age at 70+. The canal was the draw for us and we were not disappointed. It was an amazing process! Bottom Line: we really liked the trip met some nice people and enjoyed the wildlife Pre-Trip - Easy to book, some back and forth on air travel. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cruising in a late-pandemic world

Review for Wind Star to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
LJWECOC
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were tired of staying home and have always loved Windstar. Although we were somewhat put off by the COVID restrictions imposed by CDC and other governmental authorities, foreign and domestic, on the cruise lines, we decided to give it a try. It was probably the best cruise we have ever taken (and that is a lot of cruises). We boarded after a mandatory COVID test and stayed in our cabin until ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

First Expedition Cruise

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
SSICruisertoo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Hubby & I chose the cruise because we wanted a short cruise that included a Panama Canal crossing. This cruise was an expedition cruise focusing on national parks in Costa Rica & Panama. Started in Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica and ended I. Panama City, including a Pacific to Atlantic crossing of the Panamá Canal. We’re not naturalists but thought it may be an interesting experience. This review is ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Interesting Panama Canal Cruise!

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
kafgill
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The staff were very attentive and accommodating. Most took the time to learn your name. We had a State Room which was spacious and comfortable. A definite plus on a smaller ship which doesn't have a lot of public areas. Ship was very clean and you noticed the effort to keep it that way.The excursions were interesting and efficient. There was a problem with the air conditioning. State ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Fun Combination of Costa Rica Nature and a Panama Canal Crossing

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
kayaksue
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We love the Lindblad / National Geographic Expeditions cruises because of their superb naturalists and their insight into wilderness areas of the world. The Quest is a new ship in the fleet and worked well for expedition cruising. Our cabin was small with a balcony; not much open floor space but you don't spend much time in the room. The general outline of the day is: a buffet breakfast, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Windstar -- Great Upper Premium Line

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Mimi A
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Windstar cruise, a back-to-back Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, followed by a Southern Caribbean Sweep itinerary from Colon, Panama to Cartegena, Colombia; Aruba, and Bequia in the Grenadines, with disembarkation in Barbados. We enjoyed our first Windstar cruise through the ABC Island and the Grenadines on the Star Pride so much that we wanted to sail through the Canal with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Great food and people but ship needs sprucing up

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
kctraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking to go through the Panama Canal on a small ship and not have to visit various Caribbean islands that we have already seen. We had not visited Costa Rica or Panama so the itinerary on this ship fit our requirement. Embarkation was terrible and almost had us worrying what we got ourselves into. We took an independent tour from a hotel we booked on our own, which was cheaper than their ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

One of the Best Weeks of My Life

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jockwhittlesey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Lindblad/National Geographic cruise, and it fully delivered on all counts. The focus is on seeing the environment, birds, and animals of the area, with a Panama Canal transit as a bonus. The ship was modern, in perfect condition, beautiful, and a real ship (not a mall.) I had some of the best meals ever on board - the rack of lamb comes to mind as a real winner. The ship’s ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Traveled with children

Cruise Good -- Business Transactions Sometimes Difficult

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
LoveAllInclusive
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary as a Panama Canal transit was a bucket list item; the itinerary was excellent, food was great, and service generally good! Our difficulties were with booking the cruise, paying for it, and then getting the final bill correct. While service was generally good we found it spotty, with a very odd experience of past cruisers (Yacht Club members) being invited ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Energetic, well organised cruise, Overnight transit of Panama Canal the highlight

Review for Safari Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
tonykempster
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise primarily because of the transit of the Panama Canal. However, the overall theme of 'adventure' was an important aspect. The ship seemed perfectly suited to the type of cruise, but was somewhat basic. Having been on a Mekong small ship Cruise last year we had probably been spoiled!! Cabin was small with wash basin within main cabin area, but just about adequate. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

