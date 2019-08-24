  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Providence to the USA Cruise Reviews

1-3 of 3 Providence to the USA Cruise Reviews

VERY OLD SHIP

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
sicily06
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to the New England Islands because my wife has never been to New England. The pictures and description on ACL website were misleading. This was nowhere near a luxury cruise. The best place to begin is the Rennaissance Hotel the day before the cruise. Room was nice but not worth $500.00. Embarkation was easy and without incident. However, the cruise line changed the port ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Not the Best American Cruise Lines Itinerary

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
allenm1043
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our fifth cruise with this company. We did the cruise called, "New England Islands". As usual the food was memorable. And as usual service at meals goes at a slow pace. For the first time on a cruise I had servers dump food on me - twice! They also had a specific problem at breakfast. I believe most people are eager for the first cup of coffee in the morning. That was very very ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Training cruise and worst ship

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Lafate
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise having experienced the lower Mississippi, which was wonderful. We enjoyed the Providence city excursion prior to the cruise. The driver was very knowledge and took us to many places of interest. However, this cruise was disorganized, seemed to be their training cruise and their oldest ship. Crew members were changed throughout the cruise. For example, the first ...
Sail Date: August 2019

