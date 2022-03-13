Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - Western

We have always sailed with Princess cruise lines, We feel like we are at home and part of the family, They have always taken very good care of us. The cruises seem to be getting better with time , We have gone to crown grill 2 times and have made it a tradition to do on every cruise we go on. I believe that it is the best steak I have ever had in my life. We are so excited in planning our ...