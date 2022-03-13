I have cruised with Princess before - Ruby, Regal and Sky.
Although this is an older ship, I have also been on older ships - NCL Sun, RC Brillance and Jewel of the Seas.
Somethings are not negotiable - Food is subjective - everyone has different tastes.
Before my cruise, I read numerous postings about toilets in cabins not working. Mine stopped working for about 20 minutes before I got it ...
The cruise is absolutely awful. The cruise is very old not updated at all. The customer service don’t care and the cruise line doesn’t I was told I would get a call on Monday no one ever called me: they treated us differently just because we were young. A guest services person was helping us and than left and never came back to finish helping. They asked us to put a mask on before we left the ship ...
My husband and I were supposed to go on the Sky Princess two and a half years ago but you all know what happened then! To use our credit, our cruise ship choices were limited due to the time of year and departure port of our choice (Ft. Lauderdale) so we decided to go back on the Caribbean Princess (we were on it with our young kids 15 years ago) to celebrate our 30 year anniversary and ...
We have always sailed with Princess cruise lines, We feel like we are at home and part of the family, They have always taken very good care of us. The cruises seem to be getting better with time , We have gone to crown grill 2 times and have made it a tradition to do on every cruise we go on. I believe that it is the best steak I have ever had in my life. We are
so excited in planning our ...
The ship is very dated to start. Don’t expect any new amenities.
There were many public sinks or toilets out of order that we’re out of service and never got fixed, the hallways weren’t air conditioned. I get the impression princess is trying to save a buck by making the guest experience barely tolerable.
There were problems at every step— from not receiving my luggage to not receiving a ...
While the ship was beautiful, and the crew was amazing (as always on a Princess cruise), there are still bugs to be worked out. The Dine Your Own Way was a disaster, we had reservations for each night at the same time, same dining room, only to find long lines each night, we had better luck switching dining rooms and standing in the No Reservations line. I think going back to the assigned dining ...
I really appreciate the crew on how they handle my request to have my husband ashes put of to sea. It means so much to me for what they did. They went above and beyond the call to help put my husband ashes to rest they had flowers and roses peddle and a red Capet and close off part of the 7th deck. We that the Photographer take a picture of me throwing the box of ashes and the longitude and ...
After 44 cruises this is the first I've taken on Princess. I like the fact that no matter where you are on the ship you know your on a cruise ship. So many new ships are like a trip to Las Vegas or spending one or two weeks on what looks more like a suburban shopping mall than a ship. Food good, staff fantastic, stateroom excellent, itinerary great though I never got off the boat. ...
We had 2300 passengers on board because it was spring break for many Florida students. The previous few weeks were running about 1200 to 1400. This was our fourth post-pandemic cruise and we definitely felt the higher capacity. The crew definitely struggled at first. It seems Princess did not increase the crew much if at all to account for the high capacity. The first day was disorganized and ...
We were a bit disappointed with our recent cruise on Caribbean Princess. There were multiple issues along the way that I will outline and will highlight the positives. We left out of Fort Lauderdale. The cruise we booked was for 6 nights and included port of Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Princess Cays. About 2 weeks prior to leaving, Princess cancelled Grand Cayman as since the pandemic they have not ...