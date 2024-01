Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Enchanted Princess

I don’t know where to start: We cruised from Dec 18th-28th Christmas cruise. We have never cruised this class of ships and never will again. Embarkation was a night mare we were standing in long lines both blue and green were mixed up, and the staff had no clue what to do. We finally got our medallions, and went into a bar to get a drink, ordered the drink from a waiter and he took off ...