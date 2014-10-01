  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Princess USA Cruise Reviews

Art work for my daughter!
Our special meal!!
Together
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
85 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 85 Princess USA Cruise Reviews

Return to Princess Cruises w/B2B

Review for Ruby Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
CAZephyr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked the May 30th Alaska cruise first, then added the May 23rd Coastal afterward. We occupied Caribe 510 for the Alaska leg, then added the forward leg when cabin E632 became available at a favorable price. Preparation: Six new items had to be addresses by us, having never cruised on a Medallion equip ship. The new software was kludgy with more than a few redo's on our schedule weeks ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Stunning scenery, poor information. Photographers beware.

Review for Coral Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Kikeena
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We loved our Northbound Voyage of the Glaciers. The scenery was stunning - even more so than I imagined. The cabin was all neat and ship shape.The room was clean and staff helpful and friendly. I found the bed particularly hard and requested and extra duvet and blanket which I folded under my bottom sheet to create a little more softeness. Staff were friendly and seemed to be enjoying ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Good cruise, great itinerary

Review for Grand Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jamiski
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Overall we enjoyed our cruise on the Grand Princess. It was not a perfect trip, but in our opinion the positives definitely outweighed all negatives. Embarkation was ok. We arrived later and missed the largest crowd. The condition of the ship, as noted by many other reviews is somewhat worn and there are areas in need of upgrade, but she is still a nice ship. Our stateroom did not have ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

Pacific Coastal

Review for Crown Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Verde Man
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is a short review of our April 18 cruise on the Crown Princess. Pacific Coastal. San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Ensenada Mexico. We received several e-mail's a few days before the cruise telling us to come to the port late because they had to disinfect the entire ship and port terminal due to a Norovirus outbreak on the previous cruise. When we arrived at the terminal ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony

Back From My First 3 Day Cruise

Review for Caribbean Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Woobstr112G
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

DW and I just got off the Golden Princess after a short three-day getaway cruise. This was our 15th cruise overall and eighth in a row on Princess. The main reason we went on this cruise was to celebrate DW’s sister’s hubby’s recent retirement. Embarkation was relatively smooth. We arrived around 1430 hours and were on the ship in about 20 minutes after walking into the terminal. We did have ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

Fun in California

Review for Crown Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
OhioDogLover
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We are in our 50s and from the Midwest. We try to take a cruise in the late Winter/early Spring every year. Having lived in California for a long time, it was a homecoming of sorts going on this cruise. In order to meet up with some family in LA, we traveled into LA on Thursday, rented a car and drove to the Double Tree in San Pedro. The Double Tree was very nice and recommended. Friday, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Enjoyed myself on my first cruise

Review for Crown Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
damiross
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Introduction After years of my family and my partner saying I should go on a cruise, I finally went. Cathy and I originally booked a premium balcony. I kept track of the fare reductions over the months. Starting at $669 per person, the fare finally ended up at $439. I was able to get all reductions except for the last one. That was for new bookings only. However, the Princess customer service ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2015

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Princess is slipping!

Review for Ruby Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
paratrooper888
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

What was marketed as a 49 day cruise was actually three cruise segments which resulted in menus, production shows, special events (champagne fountain) turning over every two weeks or so. Overall, my wife and I loved the cruise if only for the lovely sea days, mostly wonderful ports and of course the great fellow passengers we met on the various private tours we booked together and of course, our ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony

Crown Princess (the ship, not the ports)

Review for Crown Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
randylee3
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife, adult son and I cruised on the Crown Princess earlier this month on a 7-day "California Coastal" cruise from San Pedro to San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ensenada. This is our eighth cruise on Princess and our 14th cruise overall. Other cruises have been on HAL (2), Carnival (1), and NCL (3). Embarkation was easy and I noticed that they didn't hold up the line getting on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Cabin Type: Balcony

Pacific Coastal Cruise Vancouver to Los Angeles

Review for Grand Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
orientodyssey
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The three day coastal cruise was of an excellent value. Arrived in Vancouver Canada Place at 2 p.m. and was surprised to still see lots of people lining up. But the line moved quickly. Passengers go through US immigrations before boarding and the check-in was fast and efficient. Service onboard was aomng the top notch. Staff are friendly, always smiling and adressing passengers when meet in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

USA Cruise Reviews for Princess Ships
Grand Princess USA Cruise Reviews
Grand Princess USA Cruise Reviews
Caribbean Princess USA Cruise Reviews
Sapphire Princess USA Cruise Reviews
Crown Princess USA Cruise Reviews
Ruby Princess USA Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.