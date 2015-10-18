Our cruise was great til Holyhead Wales. It was a cold and windy day and on way into shore our tender boat stalled and couldn’t restart. We drifted in the waves and hit the shore wall grinding the under carriage of the boat. After multi failed attempts to start the tender and drifting a rescue tender was called. The rope we were attached to our rescue broke and a second was attempted. This time we ...
After ten previous Princess cruises on several ships, I've about decided I need to take a break and try another line for a while. The allure of Princess has faded some, though it's hard to switch after becoming an "elite" customer. Food options are much reduced; menus are stale and repetitive; prices continue to escalate for "smaller" items; and the quality of the entertainment is not what it ...
Chose this ship due to the South Pacific itinerary and based on a previous cruise with Princess (Regal Princess). In comparing the two ships, I was disappointed In the Ruby Princess. The entertainment was definitely not the same caliber as with the Regal in terms of variety or quality. The Horizon buffet court had much less selection and was poorly staffed. Often multiple serving sections were ...
Staff were fantastic but this cruise was 95% retirees over the age of 70. The activities were designed to entertain the same age bracket. We are late 40s and found the activities boring and the demographics were way too old. Other than great pools, there was nothing to entertain our age bracket. The internet was terrible, too slow and lots of drop outs. The room service was great, although no ...
We wanted to see Alaska and the rest of the Cruise was to be a relaxing experience as we had already done most of the remaining Ports. Our impressions of the staff on board (apart from the restaurant staff and room steward which were excellent), specifically at the Customer Desk and the Excursions Counter was that they were not interested in us or our issues, and it was almost as if when ...
This was an amazing 60 day cruise that went much faster than we thought.
We loved the ports in Asia (all but one in Vietnam) - Enjoyed the activities on board. Liked the smaller ship as you got to know more people.
As we were headed to Asia there were Typhoons in the area where we were headed and our Captain with the LA office took our safety into account and we did not get to one ...
We have been on 61 cruises, of which almost half have been on Princess. This was the worst of the Princess cruises we've been on. Severely cut back on crew, food service, little things and everything. Bare bones. Horrible food in dining room with slow service. Apparent morale problem with 90% of crew. Other cruise ships like their officers walking about and connecting with passengers; we seldom ...
At 60 days, this was the longest cruise we've ever sailed on. I found it interesting that by day 2 I was hearing such a strong undertone of dissatisfaction from a number of frequent cruisers, one of whom was already "adding to my list of complaints when we get back".. Ridiculous, we had barely gotten under way. This aside, here is the good, bad and the unfortunate in my humble opinion.
The ...
My wife and I boarded the ship in Sydney on 12 April 2017 and stayed on board for 39 nights doing a back to back to back and disembarking in Vancouver, BC after doing the Alaskan inside passage.
Where to start the cabin was good we had a premium balcony for the first 32 days then moved to a Mini Suite for the last 7 days. Comparing a Balcony to Premium Balcony to Mini Suite the best compromise ...
The plus side of the cruise was the itinerary, food, service and production shows. Although we have seen all production shows in the past. The entertainment in general was poor with the cruise director NOT connecting with the passengers. Some of the activities listed in the Princess Patter did not take place at the times specified. Supposedly they were announced over the PA but it was not heard or ...