We picked this cruise as it was our 25th wedding anniversary, first time with Princess but the timing was perfect and it took us to some places we hadn't been to before - well not for pleasure anyway. This was a Medallion class cruise so the medallion app featured large, it was great when it worked but lots of people had lots of problems with it - us included. The IT staff were plenty, very ...
We was so looking forward to sailing on the beautiful Enchanted Princess.
It's not easy to cruise now, with having to take a Antigen test and all your COVID vaccine's and booster, just to get on.
On the second day we checked our stateroom statement.
And noticed a charge of $23.60 was put on our statement.
We have not spent any money at all!.
The Reception said someone else had ...
Itinerary was awesome other then that, food was ok, shows were mediocre and staff were a little rude. Main dining waiter was rushed no interaction just took order, drop food and took off.
Francesco head waiter was great. Always gave me menu for next night to make me comfortable with my food allergy.
Room was clean, however, steward was not friendly. First thing out of his mouth was the ...
We boarded in St. Petersburg after a 4 day stay in town. Wonderful visit and nice, safe place, with friendly people. Lots to see and do, and cabs are cheap.
The terminal experience was very unusual however. We expected the regular crush of hundreds of other passengers, but there were fewer than a dozen that we saw during our processing. The Medallion system isn't really much of a benefit ...
Choose this cruise as it was leaving on date that afforded some of best opportunity for good weather and ability to see marine wildlife and glacier activity. I am more of a casual traveler, not swimsuits but not formal. This was geared to the formal experience of dress and meals, relegated to the Buffett most nights. The entertainment at night was less than average when compared to other ...
We boarded the ship in St. Petersburg, specifically so that we could spend two full days with a private guide and driver before the cruise. After doing a lot of Internet research I settled on Best Guides (www.bestguides-spb.com). From the beginning we dealt with Dariya via email and she was wonderful. Not only did they plan a custom tour for you, but they were able to quickly respond to your ...
We are a young-ish couple who mainly do independent travel so this was only our second cruise but we loved it. I travel a lot but have never been to many of the countries we docked in so this was exciting and all were really interesting. I also work a lot so wanted a little bit of rest and comfort. This was definitely a comfortable, elegant ship, but I would say the itinerary is a little hectic, ...
Very large ship, very beautiful, lots of people. Many changes, including Medallion requirements. Change is good, I hope. After several days, was able to maneuver around the ship without getting lost. Art auction was very disappointing and we felt like we were being pressured to hold up our numbers. Left before it was done along with many others, and never went back. Bingo rules have ...
This is out ninth cruise with Princess. We always choose the destinations as the priority, the ship is secondary. That said, the Regal Princess is by far the nicest Princess ship that we have sailed on to date.
Overall; huge ship, biggest yet for us, beautifully appointed, clean and fresh. Public areas were lovely. Maintained and cleaned to the highest standard.
Cabins; we had a cabin ...
We chose this cruise because it stopped in many ports in Spain where my daughter is now living. We chose a Transatlantic because for a very busy working couple it was nice to start the cruise with some days at sea where we could totally relax.
We especially enjoy Princess on longer cruises because of the self serve laundry.
The staff in the main dining room was very attentive as we have ...