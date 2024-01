Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Enchanted Princess

Having crossed the Atlantic last year from Southampton on the disappointed Sky Princess, our travel companions persuaded us to try again this year on the Enchanted Princess. This year was far better than last. We were disappointed to skip Funchal on the island of Madeira due to a strike by the Portugese harbor pilots and the substituted stop of Gran Canary was not nearly as good. Overall the ...