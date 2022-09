Review for Enchanted Princess to Caribbean - Southern

I am extremely disappointed that not even one swi.ming pool on this ship is handicapped accessible. I am not able to climb a straight up and down ladder. There are no steps going into any of the pools nor is there a lift. I am on a 10 day cruise and not able to swim with my husband. It should be stated on the Princess website that the pools are not handicapped accessible so that people can ...