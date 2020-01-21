  • Newsletter
Princess South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Happy Birthday message on door screen.
Balcony of R732 - nice big balcony with 2 recliner chairs and foot stool
Majestic Princess in port
Cabin R732 - sleeping husband is an optional extra
3.8
201 reviews

Even with a hiccup the cruise was great

Review for Crown Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
davidshiz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I love Princess cruises. We try to take them whenever we cruise. We have taken the Hawaii, South Pacific before and enjoyed it. This one was better then the last on, which was 5 years ago. Embarkation was fast and smooth. From the time we arrived at to cruise terminal until we were on the ship took 15 minutes. I was concerned because my wife was considered unvaccinated so I thought ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Disappointed

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
dfossiano
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

For us this was the cruise of a life time for us. Celebrating a Birthday, 45th wedding anniversary and retirement Cruise. We live on the east coast. And proberly will not go west ever again. So we picked this one. The itinerary was great. The island of Moorea was the most beautiful island we have ever seen. True paradise. We have seen every island in the Caribbean,nothing even comes close. Oh ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Mold Way too much mold.

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
Wltodream
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tough to review what you have as a bucket list check off. But, the mold on this ship is out of controll. My eyes burned, my throat burned. I have no doubt this was the real cause of so many being sick on this ship. It was visual and the smell so strong in halls that I had to run through the halls. The consistent overcharging by Princess was a constant visit to the front ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Slight disappointment

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
RetiredNcruzn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We really wanted to see Apia and PagoPago but these were substituted for Hilo and Kona. Had we wanted to see more of Hawaii we would have just booked Hawaii. We were also somewhat disappointed in the food, not what we expect from Princess. The Crown grill was a disappointment, filet was burnt, we didn’t say anything, by the time we saw the waiter, my wife had finished her meal. Share ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Internet problems and Customer Relations

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
rmdoughe
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We selected this cruise in order to escape some winter in Michigan. The sixteen sea days appealed to us. The schedule was changed in route and we were unable to visit American Samoa which meant we spent more time in Hawaii, Bora Bora and Papeete. Still a restful experience. The response time of the Internet was reasonable but the system was unstable at times causing people to lose their ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Emerald Princess Hawaii/South Pacific 28 Day Cruise

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
Joetee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sailing on Emerald Princess was a great experience. Captain and staff were great communicators and provided great service. Dining room food choices were great and no repeat menu items although some choices were repeated . . Choices were mixed up in future menus so it was no duplicated. Jay our room Stewart was excellent. Spoke fluid English and was always helpful. No room problems. Shore ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

28 days in Fantasyland

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
loge23
10+ Cruises

Well, if 28 days aboard a beautiful cruise ship, being catered to, sailing to Hawaii and Tahiti - AND not getting sick isn't Fantasyland for the Senior Set, than I'll have what you're having. Embarkation was uneventful, after a night at the Long Beach Hilton and a Princess arranged transfer. We enjoyed the cruise card again, perhaps for the last time, as the Medallion era is now upon us. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

2nd Princess Cruise

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
silversneakers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I loved the itinerary offered on this cruise. I had not sailed on Princess since 2005 so I was looking forward to my cruise. Even though we were not able to get into Samoa, we had a couple of extra days in Hawaii and one in French Polynesia. The ship is 13 years old but I thought for the most part it was very clean. The staff was outstanding and the Captain was amazing interacting with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

South Seas

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
MLDawson
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have done a variation of this cruise before and are seniors so we knew we could enjoy this trip without worrying if we might miss something. It is a wonderful cruise and very friendly people on the Islands. Embarkation and disembarkation went well. We had a balcony suite which was just fine for us. Although we were on starboard I would book port if doing it again as the sun was alway on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not bad…..

Review for Majestic Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
blackeldo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

…..BUT COULD DO BETTER. Most of the usual PRINCESS pluses were apparent. Great entertainment, hard working cabin, food and wait staff. A decor not as over the top as some competitors. Lower booze prices and the chance to bring on-board 329 2 free bottles of wine + pay corkage on more. This particular ship is one of the bigger cruise boats out of Australia but had no shortage of bars, lounges ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed view)

