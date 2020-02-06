Beginning on Day 1, we saw signs in the bathrooms on decks 5, 6, and 7 that said, "We're On it." It got worse with each of the 33 days on the ship -- to the point where you could NOT find an operational bathroom (both men's and women's).
The food in the buffet worst we have ever had on any ship. Much of it was not even edible. Even Carnival had better food! The food in the Dining rooms was just ...
Chose this as a preamble to an Antarctic cruise. Wanted to visit the Falklands so decided to do this first and if it got there great, if not I would ensure it was a stop on the Antarctic cruise...
Embarkation was chaos. San Antonio check in did not open until 1135/1140. Through relatively quickly as Elite/suite. Had to be be bussed to ship.... :-(
Ship is the opposite layout to most ...
We chose this because of the itinerary and because it meshed with our flight. We had done Princess cruises in the past and pretty much knew what we were getting into. The good: Food in dining room had improved. Production shows much improved. The Bad: Food in buffet probably gave one of us food poisoning. It was one awful night. The "tendering" to ports without excursion was painful, slow crowded, ...
Been on 8 Princess cruises, this time wasnt that great, the ship was tatty, on our balcony (B531) the wooden rail was loose, the toilet seat was broken, the hairdryer cut out every minute or so. There was a lot of rust. Theatre shows dire, the dining rooms menu hasnt changed since our first cruise and above all we didnt go round Cape Horn as the Captain told us 50 minutes before we should have ...
We chose this ship for the itinerary Buenos Aires to Santiago. Itinerary perfect but book your own independent tours for so much less money and far better - too many people on ship tours - think toilets!
Staff were fabulous but the people on board lovely but so old i.e. most between 70 and 80 years . No one around after 10 PM . The poor band which were great but had an audience of 6 - quite ...
Princess cancelled our Far East cruise and the same day we were booked on to the Coral Princess going from Buenos Aires to Santiago. South America has always been on the bucket list so off we went. Embarkation was fast and well organised and so was disembarkation. Two ports had tender boats which was well organised.
The ship is a little tired in places but the service from all the crew was ...
We chose this cruise for the opportunity to see several landscape/wildlife areas of south america that we have always wanted to see. Tores del Paine National Park in Patagonia Chile was our primary reason for this cruise. We have cruised with Princess on four previous occasions- Panama Canal, Alaska, Caribbean and Rome to Athens. We have only had minor problems with Princess and thus the reason ...
We selected this cruise as an alternative to flying home from an expedition cruise to Antarctica.
Cruising is a great way to see multiple countries, have a consistent place to eat, plus the opportunity to enjoy entertainment and other amenities.
People should also know they are a captive audience, pay more for adult beverages, excursions, will likely experience nonstop marketing to buy ...
Selected this cruise due to Itinerary we had not visited including Carnival in Rio. and Princess had previously been our first cruise line choice
State Room was clean..only 1 chair for 2 people..fridge didn't work.
Dining room menu was short and you needed to pay extra to get lobster, steak, etc.
All staff were friendly and helpful. They tried to work around HQ dumb dictates
Ship was ...
We just got back from a wonderful trip on the Coral Princess from Santiago to Buenos Aires. This is the second time we have taken this cruise; the last time was 4 years ago. This time we booked a mini-suite, club class. The short review is that we loved our trip – even the second time.
My husband and I have taken 20+ cruises and have cruised on Princess, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, ...